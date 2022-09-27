LEADING ARIZONA LAW FIRM PARTNERS WITH PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM TO CREATE NATIONAL PLAINTIFF POWERHOUSE

First-of-its-kind partnership of Scout Law Group and 777 Partners creates national model for how alternative business structures can create access to legal services

Firm already representing victims in Camp Lejeune, Elmiron and NEC mass torts

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Law Group, a nationally recognized law firm based in Arizona, announced a new partnership with Miami-based investment firm, 777 Partners on September 21st, 2022. This partnership will instantly create one of the country's most well-funded plaintiffs' law firms dedicated to creating access to legal services.

In 2021, Arizona became the first state in the country to permit non-lawyer ownership of law firms, enabling co-ownership agreements between lawyers and non-lawyers through alternative business structures. The goal, as the Arizona Supreme Court noted, was to encourage innovation in the delivery of legal services and to transform the public's access to legal justice.

Through this new partnership, Scout Law Group now becomes one of the nation's first law firms to partner with a private investment firm and begin operating as an alternative business structure. A top-tier Arizona firm for over 25 years led by attorney Steve German, Scout Law combines expert counsel in the areas of wrongful death, medical malpractice, and disability with a uniquely compassionate approach to representation.

The backing of 777 Partners will now enable the firm to bring that same approach to representing plaintiffs in many of the most impactful legal actions in the country. The firm already represents plaintiffs in the Camp Lejeune, Elmiron and NEC mass tort cases. Additionally, under a unique fee-sharing arrangement, a portion of Scout Law Group's fees will be donated to a local nonprofit organization to advance the cause of justice.

"Access to legal justice should have no bounds, and companies should no longer be able to hide behind the very barriers that make it difficult for people to seek accountability," said Steve German, Scout Law Founding Partner. "Joining forces with 777 Partners will allow Scout Law to help people who wouldn't otherwise be able to demand accountability on an individual level. That increased access to legal services is exactly what the ABS model is designed to enable, and we're so proud to be leading the charge."

Steve German's fierce advocacy and expert guidance have earned him a reputation for handling complex cases and securing multi-million dollar victories. Across both federal and state cases, German has successfully litigated toxic torts, bad faith insurance, medical malpractice, and transportation design claims, among many others.

This partnership with Scout Law Group builds upon 777's long history of investing in the litigation finance space, through which it has created a foothold supporting plaintiffs, attorneys, experts, and other essential legal service providers. As part of this cutting edge partnership, 777 will provide numerous resources to Scout Law Group including, but not limited to, capital, strategic insight, institutional relationships, and robust operational support to amplify growth and expand access to legal services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scout Law Group and supercharge the firm's mission to increase access to legal resources and services," said Steven Pasko, Founder and Managing Partner at 777 Partners. "We look for opportunities with flexible and scalable growth that benefit both parties so our collaboration with Scout Law Group, and its commitment to creating a new kind of law firm committed to delivering justice for all, is a perfect fit."

About Scout Law Group

Scout Law Group is a premier Arizona-based plaintiffs' law firm with a national practice handling complex insurance, disability, and personal injury litigation. Scout Law Group combines compassion and legal expertise with the resources of equity capital to seek justice for its clients.

About 777 Partners

777 Partners is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals. Founded in 2015, 777 Partners strategically invests across six broad industries: insurance; consumer and commercial finance; litigation finance; direct lending; sports, media and entertainment; and aviation. The firm seeks to acquire and build operating businesses that generate long-term, high quality predictable cash flows for its proprietary balance sheet, while consolidating operations across like businesses to create efficiencies and economies of scale. 777 Partners invests at all stages of the business cycle and targets companies accretive to its existing portfolio.

