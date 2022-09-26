New Era Cap Announces 2022 Crucial Catch Collection in Support of NFL's Fight Against Cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap of the National Football League, has debuted its latest NFL Crucial Catch collection. This colorful collection, which will begin to grace sidelines during Week 4, will support the NFL's annual cancer-fighting campaign, creating awareness by providing an inspired look for players, coaches and fans at Crucial Catch games across the country this season.

The collection includes caps in six different profiles with an ink-dyed design, a white coaches cap, as well as a headband and knit caps.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL CRUCIAL CATCH CAP : The ink-dyed cap features an embroidered black-and-white primary team logo on the front of the crown with a black brim. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the right side, while the rear of the cap features the league's Crucial Catch logo as a woven label. This style is available in the 59FIFTY, low-profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY Snapback and 39THIRTY Stretch Fit profiles. In the 9TWENTY and Women's 9TWENTY profiles, the cap also features an ink-dyed brim.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL CRUCIAL CATCH 39THIRTY COACHES CAP: This white cap features a primary team logo in black and white, surrounded by an ink-dyed look with embroidery on the front of the crown and a black brim. The official NFL shield is embroidered on the right side while the rear of the cap features the league's Crucial Catch logo as a woven label.





NEW ERA 2022 NFL CRUCIAL CATCH HEADBAND: This ink-dyed lightweight headband displays the official NFL shield on the front with the league's Crucial Catch logo printed on the back.





NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 NFL CRUCIAL CATCH KNIT: This ink-dyed, Acrylic Yarn cuff knit features an embroidered black-and-white primary team logo on the front of the cuff with the official NFL shield embroidered on the right mid-panel. The rear of the cuff features the league's Crucial Catch logo as a woven label. Two knit cap options are available, one with a pom and the other without.

"Cancer impacts everyone in some way, and with this collection, we wanted to recognize the strength necessary while on the journey that cancer forces so many of us to endure," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "The ink-dyed collection brings a spirited, hopeful style to the on-field caps as teams and football fans across the country honor cancer survivors and those who are now battling the disease. We are honored to support the NFL's Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction."

The 2022 NFL Crucial Catch collection will be available at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com.

The NFL does not profit from the sale of Crucial Catch products. Charitable contributions are awarded to the American Cancer Society. For more information on the campaign and the importance of early detection, visit www.NFL.com/CrucialCatch.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

