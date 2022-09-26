InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Protective Knee Pads (JMT-115)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and comfortable way to kneel while working on various projects," said an inventor, from San Tan Valley, Ariz., "so I invented THE DEVICE. My design eliminates the need to squat and it could help to reduce physical strain."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for protective knee pads. In doing so, it ensures that the knee remains elevated. It also prevents the knee from making contact with a hard surface while kneeling and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for trade workers, homeowners, individuals with knee problems, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

