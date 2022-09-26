Exclusively From AARP The Magazine: Adam Sandler Gets Philosophical About Aging, Actor Harry Hamlin Talks Trusting Your Gut, And '70s Icon Linda Ronstadt Reflects On Her Family and Health

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the October/November 2022 issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM) reflects on the maturity and changes, both in life and career, that come with age. Cover Feature and comedic genius Adam Sandler compares his mentality and confidence to his younger self just starting in the comedy scene, and how he now views the up-and-coming prodigies. Heartthrob Harry Hamlin talks following your intuition, even if that means saying no to the 'big one' – including a massive three-movie deal with Warner Bros. Award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt reveals excerpts from her upcoming memoir "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands" while looking back on her childhood, her own style of parenting, and her battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. And Patti LaBelle gives advice for living honestly and happily off the stage.

Plus ATM offers a 2022 health special exploring medical breakthroughs that can change everyday life for those living with or are predisposed to cancer, heart disease, brain disease, vision loss and more!

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Adam Sander

Award Winning actor and producer Adam Sandler takes the time to look back on the start of his career and the confidence and maturity he's gained over the decades. From comparisons to other rising comedians, to his own self-reflection as he tackles older movie roles, Sandler is grateful for the insight he continues to grow.

What I Know Now – Harry Hamlin

Actor Harry Hamlin talks following your gut, despite what might be offered your way, the secret to a 25+ year marriage, and his priorities when it comes to career and family.

Linda Ronstadt: A Family Album

Excerpts from Linda Ronstadt memoir detail a childhood in Sonora full of wide-open skies, a beautiful yet unforgiving terrain, and a community of love filled with friends and family.

Sitting down with ATM, Ronstadt explains her childhood influence, and how it's affected her own children's upbringing, and their eventual move to San Francisco, as well as the international success of her career. Ronstadt also touches on her diagnosis, and how she uses writing as her new means to travel.

The A List – Patti LaBelle

Award winning artists Patti LaBelle talks paying your dues, staying quiet but active off the stage, and continuing to persevere despite the cruelties life might throw at you.

Health Special – Medical Breakthroughs that are Changing Lives Now

The Magazine breaks down the technologies and treatments that are available, now or in the near future, that will improve the lives of millions of Americans. Focusing on Heart Disease, Vision Loss, Cancer, Heart, Brain and Lung Health, the top technologies include implants, medication monitors, early detection and more.

Travel Special – Hot Fun in the Wintertime

ATM also makes a compelling case to take vacations in the winter, detailing some of America's best cold-weather destinations and pleasures that don't require skis. Where best to go for a dog sleigh ride, hot-spring soaking, snow shoeing, snowmobiling and more!

An AARP News Report – Being Old in Ukraine: A Dispatch from the War

AARP dispatched a war correspondent and photographer to document the lives of older Ukrainians living along the front in the war with Russia. Their tales are shocking and despairing– imagine operating a nursing home with warfare all around you – and yet their resilience gives hope. How modern war is particularly tough on older citizens today, only in AARP The Magazine.

