DeepIntent's Chris Paquette Named CEO of the Year in 2022 PM360 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries, recently named Chris Paquette a CEO of the Year in its annual Trailblazer Awards.

This distinction marks DeepIntent's seventh win in a PM360 awards program. DeepIntent's flagship solution, DeepIntent Outcomes™ was named by PM360 as one of the most Innovative Products of 2021. DeepIntent was also recognized as 'Company of the Year' in PM360's 2021 Trailblazer Awards. That year, CEO Chris Paquette was named to the PM360 ELITE list in the Entrepreneur category and selected as the publication's 2020 Trailblazer Vanguard Award winner. PM360 also named DeepIntent's Patient Modeled Audiences platform as one of its 'Most Innovative Products of 2020' and its Healthcare Planner solution as one of the 'Most Innovative Services' in 2019.

"I founded DeepIntent on the idea that technology can measurably improve the lives of patients," said Chris Paquette, CEO, DeepIntent. "Over the past six years, the success and innovation of the company and its widespread industry impact is due to the tireless efforts of our team, and I am both honored and humbled to accept PM360's CEO of the Year Award on their behalf."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. This year, the awards added a new category: CEOs of the Year. The award was established to recognize CEOs within the industry based on their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership from establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued, and motivated to displaying a unique vision for their company that resulted in exceptional success to earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

"The five winning CEOs—Kevin Ali from Organon, Bryan Hanson from Zimmer Biomet, Timothy R. Wright from MIMEDX, Faruk Capan from EVERSANA INTOUCH, and Christopher Paquette from DeepIntent—all represent exactly what we were looking for when designing the criteria for this award," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "The way they lead their respective companies is not only making a difference in areas like women's health, med tech, placental biologics, and marketing and advertising, but they are beloved for the strong company cultures they have worked to establish and are universally respected by their industry peers."

In total, 72 winners were named across eight overall categories. The winners were honored during a gala on September 22, 2022, held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com . For more information about DeepIntent visit https://www.deepintent.com/ .

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script lift, and enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

