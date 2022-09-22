Mars And Lil Nas X Debut M&M'S® Pack Collaboration

Limited-Edition Custom Packs Support Arts-Related Non-Profit, Sing For Hope

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, announced the next phase of its partnership with music megastar and cultural trailblazer, Lil Nas X. Mars and Lil Nas X will unveil limited-edition M&M'S Packs inspired by their shared mission to bring people together through colorful fun and music.

Mars and Lil Nas X unveil limited-edition M&M’S Packs inspired by their shared mission to bring people together through colorful fun and music. (PRNewswire)

"Not only is Lil Nas X one of the most talented, influential musicians of our time, he is a catalyst for self-expression for his wide-reaching and massively diverse fanbase," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director. "The M&M'S brand knew he would be the perfect collaborator to deliver on our purpose of creating a world where everyone feels they belong. We are thrilled to partner with Lil Nas X to support the power of the arts and create a positive societal impact in our society."

For each purchase of the M&M'S Packs Inspired by Lil Nas X, the iconic candy brand will donate $5 (up to $100,000) to Sing for Hope, a non-profit organization that uses the power of the arts to create a better world. The partnership is part of the M&M'S FUNd, a global initiative that provides resources, mentorship, opportunities and financial support in the arts and entertainment space to help ensure people have access to experiences where everyone feels they belong.

"Growing up I would have never thought my face would be on M&M'S but here we are, and it's amazing," said Lil Nas X. "I can't wait to share these new M&M'S packs with my fans, and I love that we're giving back to the art and music communities at the same time."

The Lil Nas X and M&M'S pack collaboration will specifically benefit the country's largest annual public arts project, the Sing For Hope Pianos, which arranges artist-designed pianos in public spaces to encourage connections through impromptu music-making. In celebration of the new packs, illustrator and designer Patrick Freeman and Julie Diaz Petta from New York's Gay and Lesbian Center's Youth Pride Chorus have co-designed a M&M'S x Lil Nas X inspired piano.

The M&M'S x Lil Nas X inspired Sing for Hope Piano will make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall on September 21 as part of the singer's Long Live Montero Tour. Following the show, it will be moved to the M&M'S Store in Times Square, where It will be open for the public to play until mid-October. After that, it will then be donated to Newark Pride Inc., a volunteer organization committed to developing a diverse, educational and advocacy driven community.

The limited-edition packs include a custom one-pound blend of pastel colored blue, pink and purple lentils, which, in addition to the classic M&M'S "M", feature Lil Nas X's face, butterflies, and heart graphics. The chocolate candies are housed in a commemorative, one-of-a-kind box that pays homage to his Long Live Montero tour. Packs will be available for purchase at MMS.com/LilNasX and at the M&M'S Store in Times Square beginning September 21 while supplies last.

For more information about M&M'S work with Lil Nas X, and to stay up to date on the latest M&M'S musical programming, visit MMS.com/Music and follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SING FOR HOPE

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, care facilities, schools, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Learn more and join the movement at singforhope.org.

ABOUT NEWARK PRIDE, INC

Newark Pride, Inc. works tirelessly to create engaging, safe, and empowering events for the members of the LGBTQ Community. From the annual festival to thought-provoking panel discussion, we will continue to promote local activities that keep you informed, inspired and involved. (http://newarkpride.org)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated