CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HECOPRO Digital Display Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Carbon Monoxide; Sold on Amazon.com

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using HECOPRO Digital Display Carbon Monoxide Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Carbon Monoxide; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from the use of HECOPRO digital display carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. The CO detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of carbon monoxide. More than 150 people in the United States die every year from accidental, non-fire related CO poisoning associated with consumer products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

Carbon monoxide sensitivity tests performed on the detectors found that they failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of carbon monoxide (400 ppm), in violation of relevant safety standards. If a consumer installs a CO detector that does not alert to the presence of carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide enters the home, the consumer will not be warned of the presence of this harmful gas, making injury or death very likely.

The CO detectors are made of white plastic, with approximate dimensions of 4.1 x 1.8 x 4.1 inches, featuring a digital display. The CO detectors are generally advertised to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and alert with a flashing red LED and a loud alarm pattern.

The CO detectors were sold on Amazon.com under ASIN B07T66J7KJ for between $9 and $13.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these CO detectors and to stop using these and dispose of these products immediately and install new, working CO detectors. Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Note: Consumers should install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms on each level of their homes and outside separate sleeping areas. CO alarms should be battery operated or have battery backup. Test CO alarms frequently and replace dead batteries.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 22-229

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission