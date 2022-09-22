Concord Health Partners Adds Healthcare Private Equity Veteran Robert Schulz as Managing Director

SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners ("Concord" or the "Firm"), a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced that Robert B. Schulz has joined as Managing Director. As Managing Director, Schulz will report directly to James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner at Concord, and support the Firm's investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments. Schulz joins Concord after 25 years in healthcare private equity including co-founding healthcare investment firms CB Health Ventures and Health Enterprise Partners.

"Bob brings a wealth of experience in healthcare investing with deep industry knowledge and a long, successful track record. We are thrilled to add him to the Concord team," said Olsen. "His joining the Firm is another exciting step in our continued growth and evolution, and further strengthens our investment team to better identify and execute on compelling investment opportunities. We established Concord to create value through long-term strategic partnerships with LPs and portfolio companies, and adding Bob enhances our ability to execute on that strategy. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our team to drive adoption and growth of innovative technologies and solutions that reduce costs, increase access and improve quality of care."

"Concord's unique approach and leading healthcare LP base have uniquely positioned the Firm as a value-add strategic partner to its portfolio companies," said Schulz. "In my more than two decades of investing in healthcare, the ability to work collaboratively with both portfolio companies and LPs has never been more critical. James and the Concord team have established an incredible track record of doing just that to drive growth across its portfolio, and I look forward to helping the firm continue its evolution as a leading investment platform in the healthcare space."

Schulz joins Concord with over 25 years of healthcare private equity experience, in addition to 13 years in investment banking and general venture capital. Most recently, he served as co-founder of CB Health Ventures and Health Enterprise Partners, which were established in 1997 and 2006, respectively. Previously, Mr. Schulz served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Harris & Harris Group, a publicly traded investment firm, and spent 10 years as an investment banker at The First Boston Corporation (now Credit Suisse). He received a BS and MS in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia Business School.

As announced on September 19, the Firm recently closed the Concord Innovation Fund II with $150 million in committed capital, representing a 300% increase from the Firm's first investment fund. The recent fund closing follows the establishment of Concord's Nashville office, and the addition of Brian Gragnolati as Executive Partner and Derek Schmidt and Erik Larsen as Managing Directors.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners ("Concord") is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord has developed a broad network of strategic investors that contribute expertise and resources, and serve as potential commercial partners to portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com.

