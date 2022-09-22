Axiom Space Partners with Saudi Space Commission to Send First Female Saudi Astronaut to Space

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Space, a U.S.-based space company currently building the world's first commercial space station, is working with the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) for a future flight opportunity no earlier than 2023. The partnership will bolster SSC's exploration program through the addition of a robust human spaceflight effort. Axiom Space will collaborate with SSC to train Saudi astronauts for human spaceflight and prepare them to conduct meaningful scientific research in space, while making use of cutting-edge space technologies and scientific innovations.

Axiom Space and the Saudi Space Commission announced their partnership to fly two Saudi astronauts to space, including the first female Saudi astronaut. (Credit: Saudi Space Commission ) (PRNewswire)

Axiom Space and SSC announced today their epoch-making partnership to fly two Saudi astronauts to space, including the first female Saudi astronaut. Saudi Arabia is celebrating its first national astronaut program dedicated to sending Saudi astronauts into space as a contribution to humanity's progress, and in line with the progressive goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

In an official press release outlining the new Saudi Astronaut Program, the Kingdom highlighted the scientific focus of the initiative, which will prioritize scientific experiments and research in areas such as health, sustainability, and space technology. The Saudi Astronaut program is part of the Kingdom's larger National Space Strategy.

"Space belongs to all of humanity, which is one of the reasons Axiom Space is pleased to welcome our new partnership with the Saudi Space Commission to train and fly Saudi astronauts, including the first female Saudi astronaut" said Michael Suffredini, Axiom Space's President & CEO while attending the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris. "This partnership highlights Axiom Space's profound commitment to expand human spaceflight opportunities to a larger share of the international community, as well as to multiply scientific and technological development on Earth and in orbit."

Axiom Space is the commercial space industry's only full-service orbital mission provider, conducting end-to-end crewed missions. Axiom's broad range of services includes training and flying private astronauts, access to training facilities and instructors, hardware and safety certification, and operational on-orbit management. Candidates for flight complete Axiom's rigorous training curriculum over many months in preparation to live and conduct meaningful work in space. The expert team at Axiom Space is helping nations and organizations build human spaceflight programs, develop astronaut selection programs, and provide the expertise needed to expand the international community of space explorers to a larger and more diverse representation of humanity.

About Axiom Space

Axiom Space is guided by the vision of a thriving home in space that benefits every human, everywhere. The leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, Axiom operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station today while privately building its successor, Axiom Station, the first permanent commercial destination in Earth's orbit that will sustain human growth off the planet and bring untold benefits back home.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axiom Space