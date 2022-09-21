Truckstop Announces Three Executive Appointments to Leadership Team

Company enlists new chief product officer, chief technology officer and senior vice president, strategy and execution

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop today announced the appointment of Julia Laurin as chief product officer and Catherine Saul as senior vice president of strategy and execution. Pete Lunenfeld, who previously served as interim chief product officer, will now take on the role of chief technology officer.

Laurin brings 15 years of B2B, B2C, and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product leadership to Truckstop, where she will oversee product vision, roadmap and strategy efforts. Most recently, she served as chief product officer of a healthcare technology company, where she served on the executive management team and was responsible for the product strategy, R&D, industry partnerships, and capital investments.

Lunenfeld will oversee all facets of technology, including software development, architecture, systems integration, infrastructure, and SaaS product delivery. Lunenfeld has over 30 years of technology experience in the transportation and logistics industry, including as Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of RMIS, the leading provider of transportation compliance software and services that was acquired by Truckstop in 2021.

In the new role of senior vice president of strategy and execution, Saul will oversee strategy and corporate development, strategy execution and business operations for Truckstop. Previously, Saul was manager at a large global consulting firm and vice president, strategy for multiple companies. She also has previous P&L leadership experience where she was accountable for a $750 million spend.

"Julia, Pete and Catherine bring their expertise to the Truckstop leadership team, which strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class, mission-critical software to the freight transportation industry," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We are thrilled to have them onboard and look forward to their contributions during our next phase of growth."

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

