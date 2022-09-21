Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

The Company delivered resilient results in the second quarter despite the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Net income for the second quarter was RMB43 million ( US$6 million ), which improved from net loss of RMB1.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was RMB355 million ( US$53 million ), representing a 290% increase from RMB91 million for the previous quarter,

Staycation travel continued to serve as a major contributor to the recovery of the Chinese domestic market, with local hotel bookings increasing by over 30% compared to the same period in 2019.

Both air-ticket and hotel bookings on global platforms increased over 100% year over year in the second quarter.

"In the second quarter, the global travel industry has made continued progress towards full recovery. The recovery momentum in Europe and the United States remained robust, and the rebound of travel activities in the Asia-Pacific region also sped up due to further relaxation of travel restrictions," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With our product innovation and service enhancement, we are confident in further strengthening our competitive position and capturing the pent-up demand. "

"Despite the challenges in the China domestic market in the first two months of the second quarter, the fundamental demand for travel remained solid. We are delighted to see the domestic hotel bookings quickly bouncing back to the pre-pandemic level at the end of the second quarter with such momentum extended into the following months." said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to improve our operating efficiency and conduct prudent cost control in the face of the changing environment. All these efforts will enable us to remain flexible and pave the way for long-term growth."

Second Quarter of 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

In the second quarter of 2022, the COVID-19 resurgence continued to disrupt the travel industry in China, which discouraged user demand for the Company's services. As a result, the Company's results of operations for the second quarter of 2022 were materially and adversely affected.

For the second quarter of 2022, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB4.0 billion (US$598 million), representing a 32% decrease from the same period in 2021 and a 2% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB1.4 billion (US$203 million), representing a 45% decrease from the same period in 2021 and a 6% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB1.8 billion (US$263 million), representing a 15% decrease from the same period in 2021, primarily due to the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China. Transportation ticketing revenue increased by 6% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by strong recovery of air travel in the overseas market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB122 million (US$18 million), representing a 67% decrease from the same period in 2021 and a 2% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Corporate travel revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB210 million (US$31 million), representing a 46% decrease from the same period in 2021 and a 5% decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to the continued disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

Cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB976 million (US$146 million), representing a 20% decrease from the same period in 2021, which was in line with the decrease in net revenue. Cost of revenue decreased by 9% from the previous quarter. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 24% for the second quarter of 2022.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 20% to RMB1.8 billion (US$264 million) from the same period in 2021 and decreased by 10% from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 44% for the second quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 41% to RMB826 million (US$123 million) from the same period in 2021 and decreased by 2% from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 15% to RMB604 million (US$90 million) from the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 3% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 15% for the second quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB173 million (US$26 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB97 million for the same period in 2021 and income tax benefit of RMB14 million in the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB43 million (US$6 million), compared to net loss of RMB659 million for the same period in 2021 and net loss of RMB1 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB355 million (US$53 million), compared to RMB916 million for the same period in 2021 and RMB91 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 16% for the same period in 2021 and 2% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB69 million (US$10 million), compared to net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB647 million for the same period in 2021 and net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB989 million for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense) and their tax effects, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB203 million (US$31 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB728 million in the same period in 2021 and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB36 million for the previous quarter.

Diluted income per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.10 (US$0.01) for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB0.31 (US$0.05) for the second quarter of 2022. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of June 30, 2022, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB65.6 billion (US$9.8 billion).

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, except share and per share data)

































December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)



































ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,196

22,959

3,427

Short-term investments

29,566

30,721

4,587

Accounts receivable, net

4,649

5,445

813

Prepayments and other current assets

10,697

10,778

1,609

















Total current assets

66,108

69,903

10,436

















Property, equipment and software

5,534

5,307

792

Intangible assets and land use rights

13,046

12,929

1,931

Right-of-use assets

777

925

138

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB13,112 million and RMB11,891

million as of December 31,2021 and June 30, 2022,

respectively)

44,961

44,075

6,580

Goodwill

59,353

59,326

8,857

Other long-term assets

396

398

60

Deferred tax asset

1,684

1,765

263

















Total assets

191,859

194,628

29,057

















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities:













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

39,866

36,203

5,405

Accounts payable

6,019

6,745

1,007

Advances from customers

7,535

7,822

1,168

Other current liabilities

12,798

11,926

1,781

Total current liabilities

66,218

62,696

9,361

















Deferred tax liability

3,527

3,491

521

Long-term debt

11,093

17,402

2,598

Long-term lease liability

400

591

88

Other long-term liabilities

165

170

25

















Total liabilities

81,403

84,350

12,593

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

109,677

109,542

16,354

















Non-controlling interests

779

736

110

















Total shareholders' equity

110,456

110,278

16,464

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,859

194,628

29,057

Trip.com Group Limited



























Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss)























(In millions, except share and per share data)





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























































































Revenue:





























Accommodation reservation

2,455

1,450

1,357

203

4,035

2,807

419

Transportation ticketing

2,066

1,663

1,763

263

3,572

3,426

512

Packaged-tour

367

124

122

18

536

246

37

Corporate travel

390

222

210

31

642

432

64

Others

614

652

564

84

1,216

1,216

181

































Total revenue

5,892

4,111

4,016

599

10,001

8,127

1,213

































Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(2)

(2)

(5)

(1)

(3)

(7)

(1)

































Net revenue

5,890

4,109

4,011

598

9,998

8,120

1,212

































Cost of revenue

(1,223)

(1,067)

(976)

(146)

(2,257)

(2,043)

(305)

































Gross profit

4,667

3,042

3,035

452

7,741

6,077

907

































Operating expenses:





























Product development *

(2,226)

(1,974)

(1,772)

(264)

(4,451)

(3,746)

(559)

Sales and marketing *

(1,402)

(843)

(826)

(123)

(2,354)

(1,669)

(249)

General and administrative *

(713)

(584)

(604)

(90)

(1,397)

(1,188)

(178)

































Total operating expenses

(4,341)

(3,401)

(3,202)

(477)

(8,202)

(6,603)

(986)

































Income/(Loss) from operations

326

(359)

(167)

(25)

(461)

(526)

(79)

































Interest income

472

591

544

81

890

1,135

169

Interest expense

(418)

(341)

(351)

(52)

(825)

(692)

(103)

Other (expense)/income

(848)

(707)

469

70

1,660

(238)

(35)

































(Loss)/Income before income tax

expense and equity in income of

affiliates

(468)

(816)

495

74

1,264

(321)

(48)

































Income tax (expense)/benefit

(97)

14

(173)

(26)

(138)

(159)

(24)

Equity in loss of affiliates

(94)

(199)

(279)

(42)

(20)

(478)

(71)

































Net (loss)/income

(659)

(1,001)

43

6

1,106

(958)

(143)

































Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

12

12

26

4

27

38

6

































Net (loss)/income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

(647)

(989)

69

10

1,133

(920)

(137)

































(Losses)/Earnings per ordinary share





























- Basic

(1.02)

(1.52)

0.10

0.01

1.76

(1.42)

(0.21)

- Diluted

(1.02)

(1.52)

0.10

0.01

1.73

(1.42)

(0.21)

































(Losses)/Earnings per ADS





























- Basic

(1.02)

(1.52)

0.10

0.01

1.76

(1.42)

(0.21)

- Diluted

(1.02)

(1.52)

0.10

0.01

1.73

(1.42)

(0.21)

































Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding





























- Basic

635,476,056

647,812,835

647,866,001

647,866,001

644,666,248

647,843,829

647,843,829

- Diluted

635,476,056

647,812,835

650,906,465

650,906,465

656,483,984

647,843,829

647,843,829

































* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:

















Product development

181

107

146

22

332

253

38

Sales and marketing

34

18

28

4

56

46

7

General and administrative

151

98

130

19

272

228

34

Trip.com Group Limited



























Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



























(In millions, except % and per share data)

































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























































































Net (loss)/income

(659)

(1,001)

43

6

1,106

(958)

(143)

Less: Interest income

(472)

(591)

(544)

(81)

(890)

(1,135)

(169)

Add: Interest expense

418

341

351

52

825

692

103

Add: Other expense/(income)

848

707

(469)

(70)

(1,660)

238

35

Add: Income tax expense/(benefit)

97

(14)

173

26

138

159

24

Add: Equity in loss of affiliates

94

199

279

42

20

478

71

Income/(Loss) from operations

326

(359)

(167)

(25)

(461)

(526)

(79)

Add: Share-based compensation

366

223

304

45

660

527

79

Add: Depreciation and amortization

224

227

218

33

501

445

66

Adjusted EBITDA

916

91

355

53

700

446

66

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16 %

2 %

9 %

9 %

7 %

5 %

5 %

































Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

(647)

(989)

69

10

1,133

(920)

(137)

Add: Share-based compensation

366

223

304

45

660

527

79

Add: Loss/(Gain) from fair value changes of equity securities investments

and exchangeable senior notes

1,053

785

(668)

(100)

(1,314)

117

17

Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes

(44)

(55)

92

14

45

37

6

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

728

(36)

(203)

(31)

524

(239)

(35)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted-non GAAP

645,021,131

647,812,835

647,866,001

647,866,001

656,483,984

647,843,829

647,843,829

Non-GAAP Diluted income/(losses) per share

1.13

(0.06)

(0.31)

(0.05)

0.80

(0.37)

(0.06)

Non-GAAP Diluted income/(losses) per ADS

1.13

(0.06)

(0.31)

(0.05)

0.80

(0.37)

(0.06)

































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:





























































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.6981 on June 30, 2022 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

