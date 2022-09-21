SAN MATEO, Calif, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superb AI announced today the initial closing of its Series B investment round with $16M, led by Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Series A investor Premier Partners, with additional investments from seed investors like Duke University and KT Investment. Superb AI's newest investors include Halla Group, the parent company of Tier 1 automotive parts maker Mando.

Superb AI Raises $16 Million In Series B Funding, Continues Building Fastest Training Data Platform For Computer Vision

"We believe Superb AI's unique approach accelerates computer vision projects by automating data preparation to faster and more predictably leverage AI and machine learning," said Hyun Kim, co-founder and CEO of Superb AI. "We are thankful for our investors who have supported us on this journey and this investment will allow us to build out our team and technology to bring more useful AI and computer vision capabilities to organizations worldwide."

Since the start, Superb AI's core mission has been to lower the barriers to entry for developing production-grade AI and to deliver the fastest and most trusted data management platform for computer vision applications.

"We strongly believe in Superb AI's team and mission as they are producing a product that all can use," said Hayoung Yun, Director at Premier Partners. "Computer vision is a new but promising technology and this platform that has been created has wide applications across industries. We are excited to see the future of Superb AI."

The growing adoption of machine learning technology across industries shows no signs of slowing down, and Superb AI understands the underlying need for a smarter and more automated way to continuously deliver high-quality training data.

"We invested in Superb AI for three main reasons: the company's world-class talent, the novelty and differentiation of its data training automation platform, and the value it provides to its customers," said Kurt Schmidt, Managing Director of Duke Angel Network. "We believe Superb AI's platform has the potential to democratize the use of machine learning for many types of organizations worldwide. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Superb AI and we are excited to see what they accomplish next."

About Superb AI:

Superb AI is an end-to-end training data platform that automates data preparation at scale to make building and iterating on datasets quick, systematic, and repeatable. Founded in 2018 by data scientists, academics, and ML engineers, the team has decades of experience and academic research in computer vision and deep learning, including 25+ publications, 7,300+ citations, and 100+ patents. Superb AI empowers companies at all stages to build and deploy computer vision applications significantly faster. For more information, visit www.superb-ai.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Superb AI