Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partners Honored Among Texas Top 100 List of Attorneys

Texas Super Lawyers 2022 guide honors a total of 11 ONDA attorneys for Family Law expertise

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is pleased to announce that four partners are among the state's Top 100 list of attorneys in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers. Seven other firm attorneys have also been recognized for their work in Family Law.

Name partners Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson and partner Brad LaMorgese were selected among the Top 100 attorneys in the state. They also made the Top 100 list for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

San Antonio-based name partner Richard Orsinger was recognized among the Top 50 attorneys in Central/West Texas.

Adding to this year's Super Lawyers list are partners William Reppeto, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula Bennett, David Housel, Paul Hewett and Holly Baird.

Each year, the Thomson Reuters peer review guide selects no more than 5 percent of the more than 100,000 attorneys practicing in Texas. The 2022 listing is compiled after independent research, surveys, peer nominations and evaluations by attorneys in the same practice areas. The 2022 guide is published in Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine in October and can be found online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

In addition to the above honors, Texas Super Lawyers magazine is publishing a 20th Anniversary edition, featuring the attorneys honored in the listing since its inception. Partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson are among those attorneys named to the Texas Super Lawyers listing every year for the last 20 years.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with a reputation for handling complex Family Law matters, including divorce, child custody and international custody disputes, as well as property division and appellate issues. All firm partners have been recognized by Super Lawyers.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

