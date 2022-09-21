Named Sam Adams? Have a Cold Sam Adams on Sam Adams...for the 300th birthday of Samuel Adams

Boston Beer Company to cover the cost of a beer for drinkers named Sam Adams – or anything close – in honor of the patriot's 300th birthday this month

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, Boston Beer Company invites you to sip a Sam for Sam – on Sam. To celebrate the 300th birthday of colonial firebrand Samuel Adams, Boston Beer Company will cover the cost of a Samuel Adams for people named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams – or anything close. If you're a Samir or a Samara or an Adam, that counts too!

Sip a Sam for Samuel Adams' 300th birthday. Named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams - or anything close? Get a beer on us. (PRNewswire)

Boston Beer's founder and brewer Jim Koch, an unofficial founding father of craft beer, always wished he could share a beer with Samuel Adams. Now, Koch is footing the bill for 300 fortuitously named winners to toast one of the founding fathers of America on his 300th birthday.

"I've always admired Samuel Adams as a revolutionary, with his underdog spirit and passion for boundary-pushing ideas," said Koch. "His fight for independence served as the inspiration when I first discovered my great-great grandfather's recipe and named it Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Sam's uncompromising nature continues to drive our endless pursuit of better beer – and beyond beer – today."

Centuries later, Koch followed in Adams' rebellious footsteps to lead the American craft beer revolution, making the name Samuel Adams synonymous with American craft beer.

Momentous occasions call for celebration, and celebration calls for great beer. To get on the "guest list" to enjoy a cold one and wish Samuel Adams a "Hoppy Birthday," drinkers (21+) with the name Samuel Adams – or anything close – can enter to win at www.CelebrateSams300th.com beginning September 27. (Last-minute name changes at the courthouse are not encouraged, but hey, we understand.)

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

