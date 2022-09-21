Ivory Dentin Graft™, the First and Only Dentin Graft, Receives CE Mark

Ivory Dentin Graft creates a new dentin category of graft substitutes for repair and augmentation of bone defects.

KEFAR SAVA, Israel, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Ivory Graft Ltd., the Ivory Dentin Graft™ is a new dentin graft. This graft material has been tailored for use in dental procedures based on the advantages of autologous dentin grafts, documented and proven in years of scientific research and publications. An active organic matrix, Ivory Dentin Graft retains the natural form of the sourced porcine dentin, as well as the protein matrix. Ivory Dentin Graft is CE marked (according to MDR 2017/745).

Ivory Dentin Graft is sourced from natural dentin, without additives. Dentin's composition is very similar to bone, therefore its biological and physicomechanical properties make it an ideal grafting material.

This unique dentin graft substitute has been clinically proven to support new hard tissue formation. A prospective, randomized, semi double-blinded with blinded assessments clinical study was conducted. The study compared subjects grafted with Ivory Dentin Graft (Investigational group) and subjects grafted with a porcine cortico-cancellous heterologous bone mix (Comparator group) for alveolar ridge preservation following tooth extraction. At 4 months post-procedure – the study demonstrated Ivory Dentin Graft's efficacy results: superior promoting of good interface between the host bone and graft material (85% vs 40%), and 50% more increase of new bone formation (60.75% vs 42.81% respectively). These two features are important for tissue regeneration and integration, that follow tooth extraction and grafting, and facilitate osteogenic activity.

"We believe that Ivory Graft's patented technology for this new category of dentin grafts has the potential to revolutionize dental graft substitutes and clinical grafting materials in general" said Eyal Miller, CEO. "We look forward to exhibiting and meeting with leading clinicians at the European Congress of Osseointegration (EAO) in Geneva next week and invite you to visit our booth (D47). Ivory Graft has shifted phase from R&D to commercialization, and partnered with expert European commercial partners, to accelerate Ivory Dentin Graft's presence in the EU. We are currently in the final phases of establishing our Distributing Partners and Key Opinion Leaders' network, with world leading professionals."

Established in 2013, Ivory Graft Ltd. is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing porcine dentin graft materials for the repair or augmentation of bone defects. Ivory Graft has developed a naturally sourced, bioresorbable dentin graft material with an active organic matrix. Ivory Dentin Graft is CE marked, and the regulatory process for FDA clearance is underway. Ivory Graft's plans for future products include orthopedic (spine) applications as well as additional dental devices. Privately held, Ivory Graft was founded and is funded by leading clinicians and industry leaders. Ivory Graft is located in central Israel, within the innovative and thriving medical and dental ecosystem.

