Fodor's Travel Honored with 3 Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Awards, Including for Best Editorial Travel Website

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel has been honored with three prestigious awards in the 38th Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition , including a first-place award to Fodors.com for Best Editorial Travel Website.

Overseen by the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) Foundation, the Lowell Thomas awards honor travel journalism works in 30 categories, including print, digital, audio, video and photography. This year's winners were chosen from more than 1,400 international entries by a team of 24 judges coordinated by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Awards were presented earlier this month at the SATW annual conference in Bogotá, Colombia.

"These recognitions are a true honor not only because they come from esteemed journalism industry peers, but also because they directly reflect our three core focus areas: digital travel journalism on Fodors.com, traditional print guidebooks, and our commitment to service-oriented journalism with an emphasis on DE&I travel considerations," said Stephen Horowitz, Publisher and General Manager of Fodor's Travel.

"As Fodor's approaches our 90th anniversary, we are proud of our continued relevance and value to the modern wanderluster – and we know that our founding father, Eugene Fodor, would certainly be proud as well," Horowitz added.

The 38th Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition awards received by Fodor's Travel include the following:

Fodors.com received the first-place Gold award In the Editorial Travel Website category. Judges said the website "does a great job of putting exploration in the audience's hands." received the first-place Gold award In thecategory. Judges said the website "does a great job of putting exploration in the audience's hands."

Fodor's editorial staff members named in the award recognition include digital editorial director Jeremy Tarr; managing editor Rachael Levitt; editors Eva Morreale and Nikki Vargas; and staff writer Apeksha Bhateja.

Guidebook category, Fodor's Best Road Trips in the USA : 50 Epic Trips Across All 50 States , edited by Amanda Sadlowski , received the Silver award. In thecategory,, edited by, received the Silver award.

Inspired by an increased appetite for closer-to-home journeys during the pandemic, Best Road Trips is one of the newest Fodor's print titles and has quickly risen to become one of the brand's best-sellers.

Service-Oriented Consumer Work category, Fodor's contributor Lavanya Sunkara received the Silver award for the article " Consider Ditching These 11 Words When Talking About Your Travels ," published on Fodors.com earlier this year. In thecategory, Fodor's contributorreceived the Silver award for the article "," published on Fodors.com earlier this year.

Judges noted that "language is powerful, and Fodor's provides a valuable lesson to travelers by offering a modern vocabulary that shows respect and value for other cultures."

