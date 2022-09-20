Target Announces Second Edition of The Fall Designer Collection, Featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson

Retailer collaborating with three coveted designers on a limited-time-only collection of more than 100 apparel and accessories items that provide endless styling possibilities for fall, with most items under $40

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the second edition of The Fall Designer Collection, featuring three limited-time-only design partners: Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson. The collection, which features more than 100 apparel and accessories items, reflects each designer's bold creative vision and arrives just in time for the fall fashion season. Ranging in price from $8-$70, with most items under $40, The Fall Designer Collection features diverse and female-founded brands and will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Sunday, Oct. 9, while supplies last.

Target Fall Designer Collection (PRNewswire)

"One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style – and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer's distinct, diverse perspective on fashion."

The Fall Designer Collection features modern, cold-weather dressing and layering essentials that can be worn for seasons to come, while reflecting Target's commitment to inclusivity, ranging in size from XXS-4X. And for ease, guests can shop the collection via Target's convenient same-day pickup options, including Order Pickup and Drive Up.

Meet the Designers:

A 2022 recipient of Harlem's Fashion Show Designer of the Year, Sergio Hudson created his eponymous brand in 2014 after winning Bravo's "Styled to Rock" competition and has since dressed several A-list celebrities. Known for his immaculate tailoring, jewel tone hues, and combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, his collections showcase the power and strength of femininity.

"I love to style all women and pull inspiration from many different eras," said Hudson. "My approach is modern yet rooted in timeless trends and working with Target has allowed me to really let my creativity shine. I started this collection with patterns like houndstooth — a print popular in the '80s and '90s — and finished it off with multiple monochromatic looks, providing women with endless chic style options this fall."

Sergio Hudson for Target features matching sets, dresses and coats, with a modern take on the most classic silhouettes, immaculate tailoring and a minimal aesthetic.

Founded on the universal appeal of the stripe, La Ligne was founded in 2016 by two Vogue editors, Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling, along with former investment banker and fashion executive Molly Howard. La Ligne creates timeless pieces that work seamlessly for day or night.

"The stripe is synonymous with our brand, and we are so excited to bring it to such a broad audience with a fresh perspective," said Howard. "We took the stripe and placed it on comfortable yet elevated everyday pieces such as sweaters, hats and coats," said Macaulay. "Our Target collection is rooted in staples that serve as true building blocks for a wardrobe, with a classic versatility that allows for endless interpretation season after season," said Melling.

La Ligne for Target features versatile style staples, such as sweaters, pants and dresses, designed in the brand's iconic stripes that are sure to make a statement for years to come.

Kika Vargas, a Colombian designer and LVMH 2021 finalist, relaunched her namesake brand in 2018. Her ready-to-wear pieces strike a balance between form and flow, mixing her hand-drawn prints with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism.

"Growing up around art and architecture really shaped who I am as a designer, and it continues to influence all my hand-drawn prints and structured silhouettes to this day. When it came to designing my collection for Target, I wanted to include styles core to the brand and prints that represent the vibrancy of my Colombian heritage, while keeping function and femininity in mind. I have always been drawn to experimenting with volume and shapes, so it was important my assortment empowered Target guests to do so as well," said Kika Vargas.

Kika Vargas for Target boasts vibrant and feminine layering pieces including dresses, tops, skirts, and bottoms that are rooted in structure, volume and everyday wearability — making getting dressed feel like an art.

More information about the second edition of the Fall Designer Collection is available on ABullseyeView.com.

