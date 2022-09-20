Meroxa Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Leading-edge platform for creating real-time data applications meets highest standards of information privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meroxa , a Data Application Platform as a Service (DAPaaS), today announced that the company has successfully attained System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data in accordance with five key service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This certification designates Meroxa as a secure platform.

"Meroxa's SOC 2 certification demonstrates our commitment to vigorous information security and the implementation of controls, systems, and processes to protect sensitive customer information," said DeVaris Brown, CEO & Co-Founder at Meroxa. "Today's announcement is a testament to our diligence and how we protect our IT assets. It serves as yet another example of how Meroxa is making significant strides in shaping the real-time data landscape."

SOC 2 audits examine information security practices that could affect third-party users. Meroxa's successful completion guarantees that the DAPaaS company protects information belonging to or stored by its customers. Since launching in April 2021, Meroxa has become the de-facto platform for creating real-time data applications for over 300 companies pushing billions of events through its infrastructure.

Meroxa has created agile methods for developer-centric streaming data development, such as with the introduction of the Turbine SDK, a code-first data application framework that engineers can use to build data applications that respond to and run code against data changes and events, in real-time. Conduit, Meroxa's open-source project is another example of innovation in data. Conduit, allows developers to sync data between your production systems using an extensible, event-first experience with minimal dependencies that fit within your existing workflow.

Earlier this month, Meroxa released several product enhancements including Feature Branch Deploys, which enables software developers to deploy unique instances of their Turbine data applications to test functionality before deploying to production, and Apache Kafka Resource Connectors which developers can use as an upstream or downstream source for their Turbine data apps. Meroxa is also set to launch the third feature release of Conduit later this month.

"Achieving SOC 2 compliance means that Meroxa's existing and future customers can be confident that their data is being handled with the proper security, confidentiality and privacy controls," added Ali Hamidi, CTO & Co-Founder of Meroxa. "Our successful SOC 2 audit shows investors, customers, and all stakeholders that the company is maintaining top security standards as we continue to grow."

Meroxa empowers its users to embrace a future wherein real-time data is the de-facto way of consuming information. For more information, please visit: https://www.meroxa.com/ .

About Meroxa

Meroxa is a Data Application Platform as a Service (DAPaaS). We empower data-centric teams with the tools they need to deliver data products using their existing workflows. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Meroxa automates repetitive DataOps functions while enabling developers to build and configure reusable components that scale dynamically.

Run by a group of developers that have spent their careers developing software for large-scale organizations, Meroxa maximizes the power of data. To learn more, please visit: https://www.meroxa.com/.

