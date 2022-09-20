Evozyne Names Senior Vice President of Research and Development

Veteran biotechnologist Janne Kerovuo will drive technical operations, R&D for fast-growing biology engineering company

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evozyne today announced Janne Kerovuo, PhD, as its senior vice president of research and development, a newly created position at the Chicago-based biology engineering company.

Founded by Paragon Biosciences in 2020, Evozyne creates novel proteins for therapeutics and sustainability solutions. Evozyne is developing technology platforms for gene optimization, antibody discovery, gene editing, carbon capture and battery technology.

Kerovuo was most recently chief science officer for California-based MycoWorks and has held a variety of leadership positions with companies including NewLeaf Symbiotics, Monsanto and Agradis during his 27-year career in biotech. He holds a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Helsinki.

"The most exciting parts of my scientific career have been in enzyme and gene discovery and protein design. I strongly believe that the Evozyne approach, using evolution-based design, represents the best opportunity to unlock transformational solutions," Kerovuo said. "I look forward to meaningfully advancing the science to address some of the world's most urgent needs."

