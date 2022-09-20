ACE Cash Express Raises Over $5,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $5,401 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised paid for 16,200 meals for households in need of food assistance in Cleveland. In 2021, the Food Bank served 343,000 people and more than 87,000 of those people were new, meaning they visited an emergency feeding program for the first time.

ACE Cash Express presented a $5,401 donation while volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (PRNewswire)

ACE employees not only raised money for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, but also volunteered their time distributing meals at the Food Bank's Emergency Food Box Distribution location. During the event, our volunteers served 2,026 families, distributing just over 84,000 pounds of food.

"We are proud to support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Hunger in the United States continues to grow, and it is our job to help those in the communities where we live and work."

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and works to ensure that everyone in their communities has the nutritious food that they need every day. In 2006, they were awarded "National Food Bank of the Year" by Feeding America for their Children's Nutrition Initiative, which included programs like the Kid's Cafe and Backpacks for Kids.

"We greatly appreciate the support of ACE Cash Express," said Taylor Grillo, Corporate Relations Manager for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "Your gift will make a tremendous difference in the fight against hunger. We couldn't do this without your support!"

Nationally, the 2022 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $164,000 through the commitment of ACE Cash Express employees and the generosity of our customers. All the money raised went directly to local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable–giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio having provided more than 52 million pounds of food in FY2021 to more than 343,000 hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. Our mission is working together to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. We do this through both food distribution and SNAP outreach efforts. The Food Bank continues to provide nutritious food to those in need while working to end hunger tomorrow through connecting clients to resources. For more information go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org.

