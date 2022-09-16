Insider and Indeed partner on news and resource platform to help small businesses hire and retain talent to fuel business growth

Insider and Indeed partner on news and resource platform to help small businesses hire and retain talent to fuel business growth

Talent Insider features targeted news and advice, small business mentorship program, a virtual learning event, and valuable recruiting tools

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider, the global news, business and lifestyle publisher, and Indeed, a leading global hiring platform, today announce the launch of Talent Insider , a new editorial destination for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) looking to improve how they hire and support new and existing talent.

The interactive editorial hub includes the latest industry news and trends; a video series hosted by Gabrielle Reece, the renowned athlete, best-selling author, and entrepreneur; resources for small business owners and entrepreneurs; a virtual event led by hiring experts; and a hands-on mentorship program for a select group of small businesses chosen by Talent Insider.

Talent Insider features inspiring and informative stories for SMBs to improve how they do business and recruit in today's challenging marketplace. The new vertical combines the news expertise and powerful distribution capabilities of Insider with the industry knowledge, resources, and trusted tools of Indeed.

Emily Canal, senior editor of entrepreneurship and careers at Insider, is editor of Talent Insider. "Hiring has become one of the hardest challenges for most small businesses today," Canal said. "Talent Insider wants to be a one-stop-resource for small and mid-sized businesses seeking to improve and simplify how they discover, hire, recruit and retain top talent. It's a wonderful opportunity to work with a partner like Indeed, given its prominence in the jobs world."

"Our partnership with Insider strengthens our commitment to solve one of the most pressing pain points for small businesses today – hiring and retaining the talent they need to both operate and grow their business," said Judy Nam, VP of SMB Marketing at Indeed. "Together, we want to provide business owners with the tools and resources to help them hire faster, more efficiently and connect them with the right talent from the start so they can spend more time building their business."

Talent Insider's one-on-one mentorship program includes a group of experts who will choose from and mentor a select group of SMBs whose journeys will be documented on the site. The unique and shared challenges faced by these businesses will be used to inform the content of Talent Insider for the site's large audience.

Talent Insider will also feature a live virtual event in the fall that is focused on talent acquisition. HR leaders and small business entrepreneurs will share their advice on how to navigate hiring in today's rapidly-changing economic climate. In addition, the new section will feature an interactive quiz to steer SMBs to the Talent Insider content most relevant to them.

The video series, hosted by Reece, will spotlight one small business, exploring its hiring journey in real-time, and gleaning from it some of the challenges faced along the way and key insights into how to overcome them.

About Insider

Insider is one of the world's most popular and influential news brands. Launched in 2007 as Business Insider, Insider covers the news and stories of interest to the digital generation, from travel and lifestyle to finance and technology, the subjects that first put Business Insider on the map.

Insider generates more than 220 million unique monthly visitors across the globe and has hundreds of millions of video views each month. Insider has 10 editions around the world in six languages. Insider is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, September 2021) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3M employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees, making Indeed the largest job site in the U.S., Canada, and the world. More than 250 million users each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed, and Indeed delivers 2.5X more hires than other branded job sites combined (Among BreezyHR clients, Sources of Hire Report 2021, U.S.). For more information, visit indeed.com.

