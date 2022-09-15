Scentbird Announces Fragrance Collaboration with Saks

Fragrance Subscription Service Broadens Offering with Exclusive Lineup of Elevated Fragrances Available Only to Saks and Scentbird Customers

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fragrance subscription company, Scentbird , will debut a partnership with Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform today. Through the collaboration, Scentbird subscribers will have access to a curated assortment of over 30 highly-coveted men's, women's and unisex fragrances from luxury brands for a limited time. In addition to its 600+ designers and niche fragrances currently offered, Scentbird will add the following labels to its lineup: Sisley, Creed, Tiziana Terenzi, Initio, Parfums Prives, Ex Nihilo, Acqua di Parma, Parfums de Marly, House of Sillage, Amouage, Veronique Gabai and Goutal Paris.

Starting today, the collaboration will direct members to a co-branded Saks x Scentbird landing page, providing the option for customers to purchase a full size bottle of their choice directly from Saks.com. Scentbird's existing subscription service includes delivery of a 30-day supply of designer perfume or cologne to the subscriber's door each month for $16.95. The Saks Collection fragrances will arrive in a limited edition 8ml black atomizer for a $10 premium upcharge.

"As the premier destination for luxury fashion, we are continuously personalizing our offering to enhance the shopping experience for our customers," said Kate Oldham, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of beauty, jewelry and home at Saks. "Through our partnership with Scentbird, we are delivering a unique fragrance discovery experience that cannot be found anywhere else online."

"Scentbird is continually evolving to best meet the needs of our members," said Scentbird CEO, Mariya Nurislamova. "Our new initiative with Saks will be another step toward elevating and empowering our customer experience through scent discovery. Like us, Saks seeks to consistently innovate the digital luxury space and create unparalleled, personalized destinations for customers seeking self-expression—whether through fragrance or other categories."

For more information about the Saks x Scentbird Collection, please visit https://www.scentbird.com/saks.

ABOUT SAKS

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style, we serve as a destination to explore and discover the latest from established and emerging designers. Our expertly curated assortment features sought-after names in women's, men's and kids fashion, as well as beauty, home and lifestyle merchandise. Through the Saks website and app, we provide access to professional stylists, inspiring editorial content and interactive events. Our differentiated approach seamlessly combines elevated online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

ABOUT SCENTBIRD

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service to provide a sustainable approach to scents. With over 600 niche and designer fragrances ranging from Jason Wu to Versace, Scentbird allows consumers to discover new fragrances of their choosing every single month for $16.95.

