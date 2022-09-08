Apiiro to Sponsor Cloud Native SecurityCon and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced it is a platinum sponsor of Cloud Native SecurityCon , an event designed to foster collaboration, discussion and knowledge sharing of cloud native security projects to address security challenges and opportunities.

The in-person event takes place October 24-25, 2022 in Detroit, MI and will showcase breakthrough technology and advances in modern cybersecurity approaches including secure software development and supply chain security.

Cloud Native SecurityCon is co-located at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon , the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference. Apiiro executives including VP of Security Research Moshe Zioni will be in attendance to discuss how Apiiro is accelerating secure software delivery by addressing critical risks in cloud-native applications. KubeCon attendees can also meet with Apiiro executives to learn more about the code risk platform by visiting booth SU63.

Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively remediate risk before releasing to the cloud. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro.com

