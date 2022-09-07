SOULSHOP Partners With Christian Social Media Stars and Artists Including Jay Sage, Ariel Fitz, and Wande

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOULSHOP, the fastest-growing faith media and lifestyle startup, partnered with some of the biggest Christian creators on content and community initiatives for social media platforms and streamers.

"We're building a company for billions of people worldwide that will entertain and guide them towards their faith.”

By rapidly partnering with established and rising talent at the cross section of faith and culture, SOULSHOP is quickly becoming the hub for consumers and creators driven by faith.

SOULSHOP recently added several high-profile investors in the faith and culture space to their cap-table - including Lecrae, Warryn Campbell, Chris Wagner and Talia Bender-Small.

"We are building the next-gen community of faith. The communal aspects of faith have yet to adapt to how younger audiences engage with each other, with content, and with God. We're changing that by working with the platforms and talent these audiences already engage with and love, and bringing faith to the forefront of culture," said SOULSHOP CEO Dan Luxenberg. "We believe wholeheartedly that by taking this new approach to content, we're building a company for billions of people worldwide that will entertain and guide them towards their faith."

In addition to partnering with Jay Sage, Ariel Fitz Patrick and Wande, SOULSHOP has partnered with leading digital talent DJ Mykael V, Montana Tucker, Joe Navarro, Jordan & Darin Starks, Pastor Michael Fisher, artists Bryan Michael-Cox, Robert Glasper, and The Walls Group, and professional athletes chronicling their faith journeys.

The brand is growing exponentially and, according to Luxenberg, "not taking the low-hanging fruit. We're creating culture-defining content and experiences for our audience to grow with each other."

SOULSHOP provides a space for their community of creators and consumers to engage with each other, other creators, and SoulShop's content.

"Content is at the center of this ecosystem," Luxenberg emphasized. "We're making faith accessible and relatable for a digital native generation."

About SOULSHOP

SOULSHOP is a content driven community rooted in faith and focused on engaging next-gen audiences with God, and with each other. By partnering with creators to produce and distribute dope and relevant faith-driven content, SOULSHOP seeks to inspire, educate and engage young audiences in their faith.

