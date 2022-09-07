KubeCon Co-Located Cloud Foundry Day Schedule Announced with Mix of Introductory Sessions and Technical Deep Dives

Features keynote from most recent board member

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the schedule for Cloud Foundry Day with anynines GmbH and VMware among the organizations taking center stage at the event.

"We are very excited to hold our first in-person Cloud Foundry event after a three year hiatus," said Chris Clark, program manager at Cloud Foundry. "The event is meant to showcase the extensibility of Cloud Foundry. All the latest improvements to the core platform and various Cloud Foundry projects will be highlighted at the event. We are striving to create a balance for those who are experienced with Cloud Foundry as well as those who are looking to adopt it afresh. Cloud Foundry events are a great opportunity to meet hands-on practitioners and facilitate collaboration and discussions."

Cloud Foundry Day will be held on Tuesday, October 25, co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Detroit. For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation has joined forces with the program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education.

"At the event, we have strived to put together an agenda that presents the best of Cloud Foundry," said Ram Iyengar, chief evangelist at Cloud Foundry. "Due to the broad nature of Cloud Foundry projects, our program committee had a hard time choosing what to showcase. Attendees will get to learn about the latest open source innovations happening in the areas of core Cloud Foundry, as well as extensions to Kubernetes in the form of Paketo Buildpacks and Korifi . The agenda is also a good mix of introductory sessions, technical deep-dives, and community updates."

Sessions include:

A Keynote from Cloud Foundry governing board member, Catherine McGarvey

Introducing Korifi: The Evolution of CF on Kubernetes

Cloud Foundry Technical Governance: Past, Present, and Future

What's new with Paketo Buildpacks?

Recap: Ten Years of Working With Cloud Foundry

Grappling with Kubernetes Eventual Consistency in Korifi

App Runtime Interfaces Extravaganza!

New Features in BOSH: Improved NATS cert rotations

Remote Debugging of .NET Core applications with Paketo Buildpacks + Visual Studio Code

Stemcells are now Jam-packed with Jelly(fish)

How we modernized and reduced the infrastructure costs for running CFZ

The Future of Logs and Metrics in Cloud Foundry

The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50, or free to attend online. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, HCL, Huawei, IBM, SAP, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, Eirini, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

