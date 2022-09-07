Everise launches operations in Colombia, celebrates official opening of Bogota office.

The world's most highly rated BPO, based on employee ratings, aims to hire 3,000 people in Bogota over the next 3 years.

BOGOTA, Colombia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, one of the fastest growing outsourced customer experience companies in the world, announced today that it has officially entered the Colombian market. The company plans to hire 1,000 people in Bogota over the next 12 months, and over 3,000 by 2025.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Bogota's Undersecretary of Economic Development of Bogotá, Sebastián Marulanda, representing of the Mayor's Office of Bogota; Elsa Aurora Bohórquez, coordinator of the National Employment Agency of SENA; and Sudhir Agarwal, CEO and founder of Everise.

At the event, Marulanda said, "Everise's arrival is proof that when the public and private sectors come together, they achieve great results. We celebrate the start of its operations that will not only boost economic development in Bogotá but will also open up new and better job opportunities for all."

"We have followed Colombia for years. Government support and a well-prepared population make the BPO environment here very favorable. This is a strategic and valuable territory through which we will continue to offer premium support to our valued clients and their customers," says Sudhir Agarwal. He adds, "The central location, market size, and availability of bilingual, educated labor in Colombia are additional reasons Everise chose the country for its Latin American expansion."

Everise is not new to Latin America. In 2012, the company launched operations in Guatemala City, Guatemala. In Colombia, the company hopes to replicate its success in building teams in and for the region.

Agarwal says, "At Everise, we specialize in quickly recruiting quality people to staff and scale support programs, even in challenging labor markets. Our expansion into Colombia is an important part of our plan to maintain and grow that ability, and with the quality of talent in this country, we are confident we will assemble a great group of champions that can help us evolve the customer experience for our present and future clients."

Everise, headquartered in Florida, USA, employs over 15,000 people across 4 continents and has won multiple awards for its training and treatment of staff. These include being named one of Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America in 2021 and earning the Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year – Consumer Services in 2022. Everise also has the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the entire outsourcing sector, making it the best BPO in the world, based on employee opinions.

How to take part?

For instructions on how to apply, candidates can follow Everise Colombia on Facebook. Everise welcomes applications from recent graduates with strong English skills as well as professionals with experience. The company offers various benefits, including connectivity aid, food vouchers, health payments and a base salary of $2,400,000 Colombian pesos.

Everise is committed to inclusivity and diversity, and does not consider racial, sexual, religious, or creedal factors.

About Everise:

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology customer experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

