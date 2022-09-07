Canon Expands Product Line-Up for Broadcast and Filmmaking

Canon's New Tools Give Broadcasters and Filmmakers Enhanced Camera Functionality and the Flexibility to Create High-Quality 4K Content, Within Multiple Streamlined Workflows

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today strengthened its cinema and broadcast offering, in line with user needs, with a suite of products. This includes the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S), Canon's latest 8K CINE-SERVO lens for a broad range of productions; the EU-V3, a modular expansion unit for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras; a Cinema EOS firmware update; and the DP-V2730i, a 27-inch 4K professional reference display that may seamlessly fit into workflows of broadcasters and filmmakers.

Capture the World Cinematically: CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S)

With a superb combination of focal range, compact size, and lightweight, the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) supports Super 35mm and Full-Frameii sensor cameras, making it ideal for a range of cinema and broadcast productions. With its versatile focal range from a wide 15mm, up to an impressive telephoto range of 120mm, the lens can further extend up to 180mm via the built-in 1.5x extender. To support future productions, 8K optical performance can be maintained across the full focal length, providing consistently high image quality across the entire frame.

The CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) features Canon's renowned warm color science, matching the existing range of Canon's cinema lenses – and an 11-blade aperture, producing a beautiful, round bokeh. Offering outstanding optical performance – and breathtaking image quality for HDR, 4K, and 8K productions – the lens supports EF mount communication and advanced metadata capture with support for Cooke /i Technology™. The PL mount version of the lens is also the first Canon CINE-SERVO lens to enable both ZEISS eXtended Data™ (XD) communication and Cooke /i Technology™. Featuring the same 16-bit encoder found in Canon's broadcast and existing CINE-SERVO lenses, which provides accurate lens position, zoom, focus, and iris metadata, the information and communication functions between the lens and camera are paramount for VFX, virtual, and cinema productions.

The high-end CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) is available in both EF and PL mount, featuring a powerful and detachable servo motor drive unit. This adds to the versatility of the lens as it allows for live production and documentary-friendly Studio and Field- operation. The drive unit's ergonomic hand grip and zoom rocker make on-the-go, shoulder/ENG-style shooting easy. With the drive unit's two 20-pin ports for attaching zoom and focus controls and a third 20-pin that provides 16-bit encoded metadata for virtual systems, the lens also fits nicely into a tripod-mounted studio-style configuration.

EU-V3: Modular Expansion Unit for Live Production, Compatible with The EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III Cameras

With the increased move towards large format sensor cameras for broadcast, events, and live sports production – providing viewers with a unique perspective when watching their favorite teams play – Canon has listened to user requirements with the EU-V3 expansion module for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III. Building on both cameras' modular design, it expands and supports specific functionality for multi-camera and live productions.

For studio and live production use, the EU-V3 has a 4-pin XLR DC power input for constant power to both the expansion module and the camera body – no need for external batteries to power the devices.

The EU-V3 also offers an SDI return video feature, allowing real-time monitoring of a live broadcast feed from a production switcher. The return output destination can be selected from the VIDEO, EVF-V50, MON/HDMI, and SDI-OUT terminals. The EU-V3 also enables Tally support to alert the camera operator and the subject being captured. Both SDI Return video and Tally functions are essential for informing camera operators and their subjects of when their camera feed is live and the current status of the production.

The lens focus position can also be displayed on-screen when using the EU-V3 – with compatible broadcast and CINE-SERVO lenses via 12-pin serial communication. The Focus Position Meter, which users can choose to display along the top or right side of the screen, allows users to register multiple focus positions on a distance scale and highlights when the focus is achieved during manual operation – such as when selecting the finish line for a race.

The EU-V3 can be combined with the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) lens on the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras.

Cinema EOS Firmware: Expanding Horizons

A new Cinema EOS Firmware update is being introduced to strengthen the capabilities for the live production market for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras – enabling both cameras to be used within live environments and multiple workflows. Key updates include:

Implementing XC protocol: integration into multi-camera solutions, supporting direct control via RC-IP100 remote camera controller (sold separately) and ethernet connections.

Strengthening of AF features: 120p / 100p AF support, alongside face detection during Slow and Fast Shooting Mode.

Audio 4ch display: the audio level display will show all four audio channels when this mode is selected.

New accessory and lens support: allowing the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III camera to work perfectly with both the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) lens and EU-V3, as well as support for the Flex Zoom series of lenses.

DP-V2730: 4K HDR Display For The New Generation

An advanced professional 4K HDR monitor, the DP-V2730, has a 4K UHD display engine and 1,000 cd/m² full-screen peak brightness, with Canon's local dimming technology giving an ultra-low black level of 0.001 cd/m². A great option for both filmmakers and broadcasters, the DP-V2730 has a 27-inch screen that achieves high brightness with minimal noise, which is ideal for both on-set and post-production environments, and meets Dolby Vision certification standards and EBU TECH3320 user requirementsiii. The DP-V2730 features a suite of award-winning monitoring tools such as a waveform monitor, histogram, frame luminance monitor, RGB parade, and much more – all driven by Canon's latest processing platform. The display is a great companion for broadcast and filmmaking, delivering high-end 4K HDR performance for on-set video villages, on-location production facilities, and is ideal for virtual post-production editing, VFX, and color grading.

The DP-V2730 has an HDMI input and 12G-SDI terminals (4x Inputs and 5x Outputs) capable of delivering 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit or 4K30P 4:4:4 12-bit signals, ideal for seamless integration into multiple workflows. The DP-V2730 can also easily be linked to a compatible computer, tablet, or smartphone plus multiple Canon Displays (via a LAN connection) with the Remote Control Web UI. This touch-optimized interface provides live image viewing, detailed signal information and direct control over inputs, monitoring tools, and settings. A paid license is required to activate this feature. Users can also access 4-way SDI input switching via a paid upgrade that supports various workflows, such as sending an output feed to a director's monitor, external recorder, or live streaming solution.

Canon CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) Key Features:

Wide angle 15-120mm, with 8x magnification

High-quality optics for HDR, 8K and 4K capture

Built-in 1.5x extender – providing reach up to 180mm

Full frame sensor coverage (with 1.5x extender engaged)

Modular design with a removable drive unit

Interchangeable lens mount from EF to PF

First CINE-SERVO lens to support ZEISS extended Data (XD)

Canon EU-V3 Key Features:

Constant DC IN power – no need for external batteries

Return SDI Signal Input

Remote B (RS-422)

Ethernet

Tally Signal Support (XC Protocol)

V-mount battery plate (with D-TAP)

12-pin Lens Terminal

DC OUT 12V-2A

Canon Cinema EOS Firmware Update:

XC protocol support

120p / 100p AF support

Face detection during Slow and Fast Mode Shooting

Audio 4ch display

Flex Zoom Series and CN8x15 IAS-S E1/P1 lens support

Canon DP-V2730 Key Features:

27" 4K UHD HDR Display

1000 cd/m 2 brightness and 0.001 cd/m 2 black levels

Award-winning monitoring tools

Achieves Dolby Vision certification standards and EBU TECH3220 user requirements.

12G-SDI and HDMI connectivity

Pricing and Availability

The CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) cinema lens and EU-V3 accessory are scheduled to be available in November and December 2022 for an estimated retail price of $30,999.00 and $2,999.00 respectively.

The Canon Cinema EOS Firmware Update is scheduled to be available in October 2022 free of charge.

The Canon DP-V2730 reference display is scheduled to be available in March 2023 for an estimated retail price of $18,999.00.iv

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

i This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

ii Covers many Full-Frame sensors when the 1.5x optical extender is in the optical path

iii Grade 1A rating achieved for contrast ratio, peak luminance, black level, and luminance uniformity.

iv Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

