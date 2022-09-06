Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Education & Engagement Committee

Committee to Steward Foundation's Educational Resources and Outreach Programs

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of a select group of volunteers to its newly formed Education & Engagement Committee. Comprised of clinicians, researchers, patients, caregivers and advocates, this committee is tasked with ensuring that LCRF is providing educational content that is relevant, helpful, and meets the needs of the lung cancer community. In addition, it will ensure these resources are readily available to inform and empower individuals on their lung cancer journey.

The new committee grew out of LCRF's Patient Education Review Committee, led by Dr. Narjust Florez and Dr. Joan Schiller. Dr. Isabel Preeshagul is chair of the new Education & Engagement Committee, and Drs. Florez and Schiller remain critical advisors.

"I am so pleased to see the evolution of this advisory committee," says Dr. Schiller. "Working with Dr. Preeshagul and the LCRF staff to deliver programs and resources that meet the needs of lung cancer patients, their caregivers, and their healthcare teams is an important part of ensuring that LCRF is able to deliver on its research commitments."

"I'm delighted to be chairing this incredible committee," commented Dr. Preeshagul. "With Dr. Schiller's invaluable experience and guidance, this dedicated group of volunteers will make certain that LCRF's programs and resources are always timely, accurate, and accessible for all patients with lung cancer and those who care for them. This committee's varied membership provides us with a diverse perspective, ensuring that we continue to deliver high quality comprehensive information. I'm excited about the positive difference we're making in the lives of patients, caregivers, and their families through LCRF's programs."

"As a primary caregiver to someone with a lung cancer diagnosis, having access to resources, information, and experts in the field is important to me – and raising awareness of lung cancer without stigma even more so," says Rhonda Meckstroth. "LCRF has been a resource for me, and I'm honored to be a part of such an important committee. I can lend my experience to help others in my shoes, and help people understand that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer."

Members of the Education & Engagement Committee serve a two-year term and share a commitment to the mission of LCRF: to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer.

LCRF's Education & Engagement Committee Members:

Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS

Committee Chair

Assistant Attending Physician, Thoracic Oncology

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Sydney Barned, MD

Survivor and Advocate

Internal Medicine Hospitalist

Anne Arundel Medical Center

Dave Bjork

Survivor and Advocate

Vice President of Empowerment

GRYT Health

Phil Bonomi, MD, MS

Professor Emeritus

Rush University Medical Center

Meghan Cox

Advocate

Denise D. Cutlip

Survivor and Advocate

Devika Das, MD, MSHQS

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology

Department of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Section Chief of Oncology, Birmingham VA Medical Center

Narjust Florez (Duma), MD

Associate Director, Cancer Care Equity Program

Thoracic Medical Oncologist

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Cancer Center

Member of the Faculty, Harvard Medical School

Kathryn A. Gold, MD

Clinical Professor of Medicine

University of California San Diego, Moores Cancer Center

Benjamin Philip Levy, MD

Clinical Director of Medical Oncology

Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

Associate Professor of Oncology

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Stephen V. Liu, MD

Thoracic Medical Oncologist and Associate Professor of Medicine

Georgetown University

Director of Thoracic Oncology and the Head of Developmental Therapeutics

Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Rhonda Meckstroth

Caregiver and Advocate

Catherine Paykin, MSSW, LCSW

Social Worker

NYU Langone Health

Jyoti D. Patel, MD

Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of Thoracic Oncology

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Rachel Sanborn, MD

Medical Director, Thoracic Oncology Program

Medical Director of Phase I Clinical Trials Program

Robert W. Franz Cancer Research Center, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute at Providence Cancer Institute

Joan H. Schiller, MD

Deputy Director, Inova Schar Cancer Center (Emeritus)

Adjunct Professor, Department of Medicine

University of Virginia

Nagashree Seetharamu, MD, MBBS

Medical Oncologist, Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology

Monter Cancer Center, Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine

Professor, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell

Christos Stavropoulos, MD, FACS

Director of Thoracic Oncology

The Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center

Chief of Thoracic Surgery

Englewood Health

Ishwaria M. Subbiah, MD, MS

Medical Oncologist

Palliative Care and Integrative Medicine Physician

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

