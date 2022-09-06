Hamilton Lane Closes Its Largest Ever Private Credit Fund on More Than $950 Million

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Strategic Opportunities Fund VII ("the Fund"). The Fund, which is the largest ever within the series, represents approximately $953 million in commitments from a diverse set of institutions, including returning and new investors across North America, Asia, EMEA and Latin America.

The latest close is a testament to the proven strategy of Hamilton Lane's Strategic Opportunities offering, an annual fund series that is focused on delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns to investors. The Fund will primarily utilize direct credit investments, selectively layering in other credit-like investments to create a portfolio biased toward shorter-duration exposures, seeking downside protection and current cash-pay.

Nayef Perry, Global Co-Head of Direct Credit, commented: "This is a unique moment for private credit as an asset class. Volatility concerns and rising interest rates are attracting investors to private credit due to its floating rate nature and historical consistency of performance through up and down markets. Additionally, periods of market uncertainty tend to negatively impact the public credit markets, which creates opportunities for private lenders who are well-equipped to navigate complexity and provide certainty of capital to borrowers."

Emily Nomeir, Managing Director, Direct Credit Investments, said: "This Fund is structured to demonstrate the stability private credit can offer investors, particularly during times of public market uncertainty. Benefits like cash yield, attractive risk-adjusted returns and the ability to carefully navigate volatility are hallmarks of our strategy, and we're grateful to our limited partners for their continued support. We remain committed to providing solutions for investors of all types and will continue to leverage Hamilton Lane's flexible approach and well-established platform as we deploy the Fund."

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with pursuing new lines of business or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to anticipate, identify and manage risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from HLA to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Hamilton Lane