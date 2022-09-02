Discover the XL Collection from TCL Europe at IFA 2022

Introducing the TCL 2022 Series of large-screen Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics, showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV available in the European market. The TCL 98C735 is the latest addition to the XL Collection which first introduced in the North American market last year. In line with TCL's brand signature "Inspire Greatness", the award-winning large screen TVs offer total immersion with advanced TV technology paired with Google TV – so viewers can enjoy the best possible picture quality and premium content. TCL will continue to expand its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. For more details please click here.

The new XL Collection in Europe features TCL TVs with a screen size over 75-inches. With different choices of screen sizes and technologies, the XL Collection TVs will fit many budgets and exceed expectations for home entertainment by delivering larger-than-life home viewing experiences to users worldwide. Through the power of technology, an extra-large screen delivers more impactful, more immersive, and more engaging visual experiences that can truly transport entertainment viewers, movie fans, sports fans, and gamers beyond the display into their favorite worlds.

TCL brings cinema to homes

The TCL XL Collection can deliver to movie fans the deeply immersive experience found in the world's biggest cinemas.

The 98-inch C735 featuring Google TV is the largest in the series, with QLED technology 4K resolution that delivers immersive entertainment viewing with stunning Hollywood standard colour performance. TCL designed the 98-inch C735 to emulate the best seat in the movie house: when sitting about three meters away from the 98C735 screen at home, users enjoy the same 60-degrees field of view as watching a gigantic 30-meters screen from the middle row, center seats at a movie theater. Both 98C735 and 75C735 are QLED TVs and can deliver 100% reproduction of Hollywood colours, exactly as the director and cinematographer intended.

The XL Collection's 75C935 and 75C835 TVs are powered by Mini LED backlight which TCL developed to ensure top class viewing even in a bright room. With thousands of Mini LED lights, the XL Collection screens display HDR content at its best by delivering incredible brightness with richer light and shadows. C935's 1,920 Local Dimming Zones also ensure brilliant blacks, bright whites, vivid colours, and even more fine definition in images.

Meanwhile, the 85-inch X925 PRO is a CES Best of Innovation award winner and features TCL OD Zero Mini LED technology and 8K resolution for stunning details and clarity.

All the TVs in the 2022 XL Collection support most of HDR technologies and formats available in the market, such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Gaming and sports… now even bigger

For gamers seeking the ultimate smooth gaming experience, the XL Collection Mini LED TVs 75C935 and 75C835 - offer low input lag and a Variable Refresh Rate of up to 144Hz and both TVs support HDMI 2.1 input.

These XL screens also allow sports fans to enjoy an immersive experience as if they are actually at the stadium – just in time for the major sporting events taking place this year. TCL will bring excitement and happiness around the world, especially through the world's most popular sports. Not only will the 2022 XL Collection TVs thrill sports fans, but so will TCL's partnerships with FIBA and the EuroBasket tournament, and 2022 football ambassadors with Brazil's Rodrygo, England's player Phil Foden, Raphael Varane for France and the rising Spanish star Pedri.

A complete XL immersive experience through sound and design

With the XL Collection offering fantastic picture quality, TCL has worked hard to develop a series of products that deliver the immersive audio needed to match the screens' excellent performance. The latest upgrade of TCL's exclusive award-winning RAY•DANZ soundbars X937U and C935U, featuring 7.1.4 and 5.1.2 channels respectively with wider, more spectacular sound stage design and audio decoding powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The TCL XL Collection TVs have an elegant frameless design that fits easily into any interior and ensures maximum picture view to provide an immersive viewing experience without distraction.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

