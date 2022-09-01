UK CMA completes review of the Business Combination between Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling - all merger control conditions to the Exchange Offer have been satisfied

Company announcement (No. 14/2022)

SUGAR LAND, Texas and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) ("Noble") and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (CSE: DRLCO) ("Maersk Drilling") today provided a further update on the merger control process for their proposed business combination announced on 10 November 2021 (the "Business Combination"), as the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has today published its decision not to refer the Business Combination for further in-depth Phase 2 review and has completed its review of the Business Combination.

On 9 May 2022, the CMA published its decision that there are reasonable grounds for believing that a sale of certain rigs to a suitable purchaser together with sufficient supporting infrastructure might be accepted by the CMA to address its concerns related to lessening of competition created by the Business Combination. On 23 June 2022, Noble announced that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs (Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble, together the "Remedy Rigs") to a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling").

The CMA has today announced that it has accepted legally binding undertakings from Noble and Maersk Drilling. These undertakings require Noble to divest the Remedy Rigs, and related offshore and onshore personnel and assets and related operations, to a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling. The acceptance of these undertakings means that the CMA has decided not to refer the Business Combination for an in-depth Phase 2 review and completes the CMA's review of the Business Combination.

On 8 August 2022, Noble Corporation plc ("Topco") published its voluntary public share exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") in connection with the Business Combination. Completion of the Exchange Offer is conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval of the Business Combination by the CMA and certain other regulatory authorities with responsibility for merger control matters. Following today's announcement, all merger control conditions to the Exchange Offer have now been satisfied.

In addition to certain other customary conditions, including the receipt of approvals for the listing of Topco's shares ("Topco Shares") on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, completion of the Exchange Offer remains conditional upon Topco obtaining acceptances of the Exchange Offer representing at least 80% of the outstanding share capital and voting rights of Maersk Drilling, excluding any treasury shares held by Maersk Drilling.

Subject to completion of the Exchange Offer, Topco intends to cause the Maersk Drilling shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen at an appropriate time and subject to approval by Nasdaq Copenhagen. Further, if Topco holds more than 90% of all Maersk Drilling shares and voting rights (excluding treasury shares) upon completion of the Exchange Offer, Topco intends to conduct a compulsory purchase of the remaining minority Maersk Drilling shares in accordance with the Danish Companies Act.

The Board of Directors of Maersk Drilling has unanimously recommended that Maersk Drilling shareholders accept the Exchange Offer. APMH Invest A/S, holding approximately 42% of Maersk Drilling's total share capital and voting rights, has irrevocably undertaken to accept the Exchange Offer. In addition, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond and Den A.P. Møllerske Støttefond, holding in aggregate approximately 12% of Maersk Drilling's total share capital and voting rights, have expressed their intention to accept the Exchange Offer.

The offer period for the Exchange Offer is expected to expire on 8 September 2022 at 23:59 (CEST), subject to any extensions of the offer period. Please note that certain account holding institutions may have earlier deadlines for submission of acceptance forms.

The full terms, conditions and essential elements of the Exchange Offer are contained within the offer document published on 8 August 2022, which together with the acceptance form and other supporting materials are available on www.noblecorp.com and investor.maerskdrilling.com, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

About Maersk Drilling

With 50 years of experience operating in the most challenging offshore environments, Maersk Drilling (CSE:DRLCO) provides responsible drilling services to energy companies worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, Maersk Drilling owns and operates a fleet of offshore drilling rigs and specialises in harsh environment and deepwater operations. For more information about Maersk Drilling, visit www.maerskdrilling.com.

About Noble

Noble (NYSE: NE) is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

About Topco

Topco is a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Noble. To date, Topco does not own any material business assets or operate any business. Upon consummation of the business combination with Maersk Drilling, Topco will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and Topco will own the businesses of Noble, Maersk Drilling and their respective subsidiaries. For additional information on Topco, visit www.noblecorp.com.

