Southern Company launches new website detailing equity work

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has launched a new website detailing its work building equity in the company and its communities. The "Boldly Forward" site will provide updates on the company's Moving to Equity work and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

"The Boldly Forward mantra perfectly describes our path onward and continued commitment to equity at Southern Company," said Tom Fanning, Southern Company chairman, president and CEO. "Our goal of DE&I aims to ensure all groups, especially historically underrepresented and marginalized ones, are well represented, included and treated fairly within all levels of our organization and in our communities."

The Boldly Forward site includes information on Southern Company system's culture, community impact, work to advance education equity and civic engagement. This includes investing in Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the Amplifying HBCU initiative to create a more inclusive workforce for the future.

Southern Company launched its Moving to Equity framework in 2020 amid national conversations on racism and inequality. Earlier this year, Southern Company released its inaugural Moving to Equity: 2021 Transformation Report tracking progress of long-term goals, highlighting key results and outlining how the company can improve and continue to hold itself accountable.

"The Boldly Forward site is another tool we will use to track our progress as we continue to hold ourselves accountable in this work," Fanning said.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

