AMAZFIT UNVEILS NEXT-LEVEL SPORTS AND LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES WITH THE NEW AMAZFIT GTR 4 AND GTS 4 SMARTWATCHES

Industry-leading GPS technology, smarter & more comprehensive sports features, easy 24/7 health management and an upgraded OS.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has unveiled its two brand-new flagship smartwatches, the Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTS 4. They will be the first Amazfit smartwatches to support syncing sports and fitness data to the adidas Running app via the Zepp App after an upcoming update, thanks to the new strategic partnership between Amazfit and adidas Runtastic.

Amazfit GTR 4 & GTS 4 Series smartwatches (PRNewswire)

Strong and Precise GPS Positioning

Representing an industry-first, the dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology of the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 enables precise positioning, unimpeded by environmental or multi-path interference. Along with accuracy that's 99% as accurate as handheld GPS locators, these smartwatches also support five satellite positioning systems at launch, and can be used to track real-time GPS movement. In future, users will also be to import route files[1] and navigate them in real-time, directly on the display.

Advanced Fitness Support

To deliver on the promise of Smart Fitness Made Easy, users can enjoy over 150 sports modes, including many walking, running, cycling, and swimming modes. The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 can even automatically recognize 15 strength training exercises at launch, along with eight sports movements. This strength exercise recognition, a unique feature among fashion smartwatches, also allows the watches to automatically count the user's reps, sets and rest time. Personalized templates for interval training[2] can be created directly on the watch, and the brand's PeakBeatsTM Workout Status Algorithm will provide performance data like VO 2 Max after any workout is completed. Sports data can even be synced to Strava[3] and adidas Running to share with friends.

Premium Display & Vibrant Color Options

With a design inspired by sports cars, the Amazfit GTR 4 boasts a 1.43" HD AMOLED display and a selection of 200+ watch faces with matching always-on displays. Crafted with a metallic middle frame, the smartwatch comes in three colors, including Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather, and Racetrack Grey. For a touch of adventure, the crown also features red detailing and tire-like grooves.

The Amazfit GTS 4 has an ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED display, which can be lit up with 150+ watch face options and their matching always-on displays. At only 27g and 9.9mm, this slim and light smartwatch is available in four vibrant colors including Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown, and Rosebud Pink. And with its elegant gemstone-style crown, the Amazfit GTS 4 is a true frontrunner in fashion.

Music Storage & Live Sports Data Broadcast[4]

Both smartwatches can store music for independent playback, as well as be used to control the music on the user's mobile phone via Bluetooth. They are also able to broadcast real-time sports data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user's Bluetooth headphones, eliminating the need to raise the wrist to check performance data.

Even More Accurate Health Monitoring

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 debut the brand's BioTracker™ 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. Enhanced to 2LED, the new sensor collects 33% more data than the previous generation, and - when combined with the watches' heart rate tracking algorithm – reduces signal interference caused by arm movement during exercise. Users can also enjoy 24/7 monitoring of blood-oxygen, heart rate and stress levels, and the one-tap measurement function that tests these three metrics, plus breathing rate, simultaneously. Sleep monitoring has been upgraded, too, with customizable Sleep Schedules able to be set which can recognize sleep during either night or daytime as the user's "main sleep".

Upgraded Zepp OS 2.0

The upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 now allows users to select one of two app menu layout styles. The enriched mini app ecosystem has also added "Baby Records", which lets users record their baby's sleep and feeding times, plus two games, along with the GoPro and Home Connect third-party apps.

Prime Personal Assistance[5]

The ultimate online assistant, Amazon Alexa, is built into the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4, and is featured as a quick-access widget on one of the downloadable watch faces. And when without internet access, these smartwatches also feature an offline voice assistant. Users can even receive and answer Bluetooth phone calls using the built-in microphone and speaker, to keep up with professional and personal contacts.

Battery Life that Goes the Distance

The Amazfit GTR 4 can last for an ultra-long 14 days with typical usage. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 also packs a powerful battery into its super slim body, and can last over an entire week with typical usage. Both smartwatches debut an upgraded Battery Saver Mode that enables use of basic features while conserving power.

Features Fit for Every Lifestyle

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 include a new Morning Update function, which can prepare users for the day by summarizing information like the weather, calendar events, and more. And to help users stay on top of their health, the smartwatches can provide alerts for abnormally: high or low heart rates, low SpO₂ levels and high stress levels (which will result in a prompt to perform the built-in breathing exercise).

Pricing and Availability

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepp.com.

[1] Route import and real-time navigation features will be added via OTA update.

[2] Interval training templates will be added via OTA update

[3] Strava availability may vary depending on your country or region.

[4] This feature will be added via OTA update.

[5] Amazon, Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

