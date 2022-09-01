Advertise With Us
Akebia Therapeutics to Present Virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The hybrid conference will take place September 12–14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 12, 2022 through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

