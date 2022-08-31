New sports complex and clubhouse in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed with multiple options for social and corporate gatherings and fitness/sports activities, Fremont's all-new Mission Peak Sportsplex has something fun for nearly everyone.

Mission Peak Sportsplex (PRNewswire)

Golf simulators with over 130 of the world's top courses to play, golf lessons and recreational golf with an on-staff PGA pro, a full retail and fitting center offering TaylorMade, Mizuno and Callaway golf equipment, a rock climbing facility with 18,000 lineal feet of climbing and bouldering walls open to the public for daily climbing with over 1800 members, home of City Beach Volleyball Club offering a year-round premiere girls volleyball club along with weekend and daily drop-in play, Bocce courts, or just a place to hang out and watch the daily sports updates, the Mission Peak Sportsplex is BUILT for the sports enthusiast.

With tons of space, the Complex is definitely perfect for fun corporate gatherings and events.

Add the Clubhouse Bistro and full bar, and the Mission Peak Sportsplex is Fremont's new place for a great time.

Mission Peak Sportplex is located at 4020 Technology Place in Fremont, CA.

(510) 651-2500

missionpeaksportsplex.com

Contact:

Ben Musolf

Bjgoventures@gmail.com

(408) 857-0074

