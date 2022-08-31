Equifax Completes Acquisition of LawLogix

Acquisition Expands Equifax Workforce Solutions Business Unit and Bolsters Company's Robust Portfolio of Employer Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of LawLogix, a leading provider of cloud-based I-9 software and immigration case management software. The definitive agreement to acquire LawLogix was announced on July 21, 2022 . LawLogix is now part of the Workforce Solutions business unit, expanding the company's portfolio of employer- and HR-focused solutions that help firms manage their hiring and employment needs amidst a rapidly changing landscape.

"Equifax has expanded well beyond a traditional credit bureau and the acquisition of LawLogix marks the sixth acquisition in support of the continued growth and expansion of the Equifax Workforce Solutions business unit since the beginning of 2021," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "We are rapidly building a New Equifax. Leveraging our EFX Cloud™ infrastructure, we will integrate LawLogix into our suite of Workforce Solutions employer services, expanding our current capabilities and setting the stage for future innovation."

LawLogix offers two cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solutions: Guardian and Edge. Guardian helps employers with their Form I-9 and E-Verify requirements while providing a user-friendly I-9 workflow that supports organizations with a distributed workforce. Edge provides immigration law firms, non-profit organizations, and employers with comprehensive immigration case management software, including a customizable, easy-to-use client web portal. These solutions are supported by award-winning customer support representatives.

LawLogix, an Equifax company, is now a part of the Workforce Solutions business unit and will retain its presence in Phoenix. LawLogix President John Fay has assumed the role of Director of Product Strategy for LawLogix, an Equifax company.

"Both LawLogix and Equifax Workforce Solutions are focused on deploying our technology and expertise to help customers streamline important processes," said Fay. "We are excited for our future together, as we leverage Equifax capabilities in analytics and technology for the benefit of LawLogix customers."

The LawLogix transaction is not anticipated to have a material impact on 2022 Equifax financial results.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

ABOUT LAWLOGIX

LawLogix assists millions of people every year through its innovative Electronic I-9 service, E-Verify and immigration case management software. Founded in 2000, LawLogix is a trusted SaaS provider for many prestigious immigration law firms, organizations and corporations. For more information about LawLogix and its suite of products, visit LawLogix.com .

