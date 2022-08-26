This Football Season Arrives Right on TIME as INVICTA WATCH GROUP is Named the Official Timekeeper of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicta Watch Group ("Invicta") and the Las Vegas Raiders have created a new partnership to watch and experience, just in time for the 2022 football season, making Invicta the Official Timekeeper of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. This partnership agreement allows Invicta to run and operate pop-up shops and collaborative activations at Allegiant Stadium, and to serve as the official timekeeper for the Raiders at all their home games throughout this season.

"We are thrilled to be the official timekeeper of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium," noted Invicta CEO Eyal Lalo. "As one of the fastest growing watch brands in the world, and with the continued growth of our watch collector community, we saw an ideal match between the Raiders and Invicta. This partnership gives us the opportunity to expand and offer custom and detail-crafted timepieces as well as to showcase our overall collection of over 4,000 unique styles. Timekeeping is an integral part of sports, and our Swiss heritage established in 1837 is a perfect match to exemplify precision timekeeping. Invicta collectors love football, and we love the Raiders organization, so this partnership was a no-brainer," added Lalo.

Invicta watches will be prominently featured both for sale at the stadium and advertised on displays, game clocks, and billboards at Allegiant Stadium. Additionally, Invicta will operate several activation zones and pop up stores throughout the regular season and at Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders-themed watches, custom made and approved in partnership with the NFL and the Raiders, will be available at Allegiant Stadium and in Invicta's Las Vegas stores located at 855 S Grand Central Pkwy. #1504 Las Vegas, NV 89106 and 7400 S Las Vegas Blvd. #38, Las Vegas, NV 89123.

With Invicta's dedication to impeccable craftsmanship in timekeeping, and with a singular focus on delivering the highest caliber precision timepieces in the finest tradition of specialty engineered horology, Invicta is proud to deliver these unique watches to all NFL and Raiders fans in Las Vegas and beyond. Invicta's longtime tradition of satisfying the most discerning watch collectors can now be enjoyed by Raider Nation and beyond who appreciate tradition, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. It is an honor and a privilege for Invicta to be welcomed in by the Raiders as the team's official timekeeper.

Invicta and the Raiders invite all football fans to experience the excitement of the game at Allegiant Field and to come on the Invicta time journey together, for an experience of a lifetime.

About Invicta

INVICTA, the flagship brand of the INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of designs and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta has over 4000 unique models and styles of watches, and has received over 55 design and mechanical patents and holds over 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to its iconic INVICTA brand, INVICTA WATCH GROUP owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, Shaquille O'Neal, US Army, US Navy, Romero Britto, and the NFL, among others, for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold worldwide, including throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Please visit www.invictawatchgroup.com and www.invictawatch.com for more information on all of its brands or contact us at service@invictawatch.com.

