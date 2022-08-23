Yaber to unveil pocket-sized super slim projector Pico T1 at IFA 2022

BERLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a creator of entertainment projectors, will be launching its brand-new pocket-sized Pico T1 projector at this year's IFA 2022 event, being held in Berlin on 02 – 06 September.

Yaber will be unveiling its Pico T1 projector with a limited promotion where the first five people to its stand (Booth #274, Hall 25) who greets the team, saying "Hello Yaber, I claim my Pico T1", will get one of these brand-new hand-held projectors for free.

Pico T1 is Yaber's slimmest portable projector at just 13.1mm, which is a super thin 0.52 inches. Designed to provide the highest-quality images, the Yaber Pico T1 packs a lot of power into a device that is the convenient size and weight of a smartphone.

Measuring just 150 mm x 75 mm x 13.1 mm, the Yaber Pico T1 weighs only 150g. This makes it an ideal "grab and go" projector that fits comfortably into pockets or a backpack , giving all-day power in a slimmer device.

Any visitors after those lucky first five will still be in with a chance to take advantage of one of Yaber's on-the-day giveaways, including custom football socks in celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, custom canvas bags for the event, product introduction folds, and more.

While at the stand, attendees can also learn more about Yaber's full range of best-selling entertainment projectors – all of which have been designed for use in any room and outside spaces, from your garden or shed to on-the-go use in tents or any other space you choose.

Yaber prides itself on the unique design of its entertainment projectors, making them portable and convenient for on the move. This includes the Ace K1, Yaber's next product being launched in October 2022 that will also be presented at the IFA event.

Ideal for watching movies, thanks to its brightness and clarity, the Yaber Ace K1 is being released just in time for those planning gatherings to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This projector offers 650 ANSI lumens for a quality image, so users can follow the ball with a 15W in-built loudspeaker for big volume to hear every call throughout the games.

The Ace K1 also provides the usual features from Yaber, including autofocus, keystone correction, and condensation technology to prevent screen burn and black spots. It also features fast speed, a stable Wi-Fi connection, and a strong signal, so it can be used indoors or outside in the garden.

Exhibited products on Yaber's stand (Booth #274, hall 25) include:

Flagship: 4K laser ultra-short throw projector

Summer releases: Ace K1 ultra-bright, Omni DLP ultra-short throw

Crowdfunding Product: Pico T1

Others: Aurora S , Buffalo U2 , N61, Starry S, Buffalo U5, Buffalo Pro U7, Buffalo Pro Buffalo U8, Starry S7 Lite and Buffalo I2

There will be a darkroom on Yaber's stand, where visitors can experience the true quality of its projectors, which provide sharp, balanced images and more features than users would expect from such affordable projectors. A football-themed projection area, catering to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will also showcase Yaber's 4K laser ultra-short-throw to project football-themed videos for viewers to enjoy over the IFA event.

Come and find out about the different technologies Yaber's series of home entertainment projectors benefit from and understand how the company is staying ahead of the game when it comes to home projector development trends.

Meet Yaber's expert home entertainment team on stand Booth #274, hall 25 on Friday 02 to Tuesday 06 September. To secure an advance meeting slot, contact the team via email at marketing@yabertech.com or visit Yaber's website for more details on its range of entertainment projectors.

For the Yaber Pico T1 which is also available on Indiegogo now. You can grab one for just $239 / £195 / €227 (Early Bird Price).

About Yaber

Yaber is a world-famous entertainment projector brand founded by Vicent in 2018, dedicated to providing innovative entertainment projectors and creating perfect and immersive audio-visual experiences for everyone.

Currently, Yaber entertainment projectors are available in over 46 countries worldwide. Every year, nearly 1 million individuals and families enjoy the happiness Yaber entertainment projectors create.

Being a pioneer in the entertainment projector industry, Yaber continuously produces innovative and excellent entertainment projectors, creates a better lifestyle, and brings the chance to get closer to people.

Yaber entertainment projectors are widely used in different scenarios, i.e., home movie night, backyard parties, outdoor activities, video gaming, etc.

For more information, please visit https://yaberglobal.com/.

