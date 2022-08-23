SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Lottery.com Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") relating to: (i) an admitted lack of adequate internal controls and procedures over financial reporting, including the failure to report entry into to a line of credit, failure to properly recognize revenue and the reporting of cash, and the inability to continue as a going concern; and (ii) noncompliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own Lottery.com shares and wish to discuss this investigation, or share information which you have, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website at

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ltry

Or contact:

Josh Rubin, Esq. stocks@weisslaw.co

(212) 682-3025

THERE IS NO COST OR OBLIGATION TO YOU

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law