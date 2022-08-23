My Eyelab Opens New Store in Paris Area

My Eyelab with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Locations

PARIS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a leading optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, opened its first shop in Paris area on August 15. Located at 3925 Lamar Ave, Paris, this store will mark My Eyelab's 1st location in Paris, TX.

My Eyelab logo (PRNewsfoto/Now Optics) (PRNewswire)

Franchisee Abdul Rehman is very optimistic about opening a My Eyelab store. "We are excited to help provide more optical health services and products to local residents," said Rehman. "We look forward to serving the Paris community, by not only bringing more eyecare and eyewear options, but also creating new jobs."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes Stanton Optical. My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in the Paris area. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, My Eyelab in Paris accepts both same day appointments and walk-ins for your eye exams and eyewear needs.

Hours for the new optical store in Paris are Monday – Saturday from 9AM – 6:30PM. Sundays - Closed. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.myeyelab.com or call (903) 205-1234.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. Now Optics consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday; while My Eyelab ranked on the top #100 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2022. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Now Optics