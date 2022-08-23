Men's Health Once Again Honors Eggland's Best Eggs in 2022 Best Foods for Men Awards

Eggland's Best Recognized for Seventeenth Consecutive Year by Leading Men's Magazine



CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Men's Health team showcased foods with the most protein, fiber and healthy fats to share how consumers can maintain a nutritious diet while staying within budget. After consulting dietitians and taste-testing each product to ensure a thorough review process, Men's Health has once again recognized Eggland's Best for its superior nutrition, naming Eggland's Best Eggs as the "Best Egg" in its 2022 Best Foods for Men Awards.

Men's Health 2022 Best Foods for Men (PRNewswire)

"Year over year we are honored to be recognized by the trusted Men's Health publication in its prestigious Best Foods for Men Awards," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're committed to providing eggs with superior taste, quality and nutrition to ensure men and the entire family can enjoy their meals while staying healthy. Winning this award is a sign of our dedication to that commitment."

Compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"Eggland's Best eggs are a staple ingredient in my household that I incorporate in my meals due to their exceptional nutrition," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dalina Soto. "With six times more Vitamin D, ten times more Vitamin E, and 25 percent less saturated fat, I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients to ensure their whole family is getting essential vitamins and nutrients."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best