Sam Ingram and Hui Tang reinforce the agency's commitment to Digital Experience and Data & Analytics

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre furthers its commitment to practice area excellence with the addition of two senior leaders, Sam Ingram, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience, and Hui Tang as Head of Marketing Analytics.

Imre adds Two Pharma Industry Leaders to Strengthen Practice Expertise (PRNewswire)

Sam Ingram brings valuable client-side perspective to imre's Digital Experience team as it strives to design individualized and hyper-relevant patient and HCP experiences architected to deliver results. For over 20 years, Sam has focused on solving challenges with digital solutions across industries and brands.

Sam joins imre from Bristol Myers Squibb where he led Engagement Planning for Worldwide Customer Capabilities and was responsible for the integration of the acquired Celgene lymphoma myeloid hematology portfolio into the BMS digital marketing ecosystem. Additionally, Sam led a cross-functional team of internal & agency resources that managed the ongoing digital strategy for six brands including Sprycel, Reblozyl, and Inrebic. Prior to BMS, Sam led a variety of digital initiatives across Nestle Health Science, Prudential Financial, and Sharp Electronics. Sam will report to Lindsay McGettigan, Executive Vice President of Digital Experience.

Imre also welcomes Hui Tang who joins the agency with 10 years of data engineering and analytics experience, stepping into the role of Head of Marketing Analytics. In this role, Hui aims to integrate measurement solutions more fluidly into client engagements with a focus on interpreting the impact of the total marketing investment. Hui will also help clients strengthen measurement strategy, appropriate measurement solutions and sufficient data integration to ensure accountability and effectiveness of marketing plans.

Hui joins imre from SOLVE(D) where she served as Vice President of Marketing Science and brings deep understanding across key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, women's health and neurology, among others. Hui will report to Matthew Zogby, Chief Data Officer.

"Our clients are demanding we play a wider remit across their business, expanding from our equities as a Digital AOR into DTC and HCP AOR. Both Sam and Hui bring tremendous experience to strengthen and differentiate that way our client campaigns come to life, and we're excited by the possibilities their expertise will offer," said Mark Eber, President and Owner of imre. "We're fortunate to have them join our team, and we welcome them."

About imre :

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

(PRNewsfoto/imre) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE imre