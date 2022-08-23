BTIS Announces Partnership with Kamillio on Direct-to-Consumer Insurance Technology

The collaboration will expand Kamillio's Canadian insurtech platform into the U.S. market

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), an insurance intermediary focused on serving small businesses with end-to-end insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ontario-based insurtech platform Kamillio.

The uniquely intelligent Kamillio platform offers a new perspective on the insurance buying system, acting as a storefront that agents can use to deliver a modern customer experience. Brokers can easily add the extension directly to their websites, enabling consumers to quote and purchase their own General Liability policies at any time that is convenient for them.

"It's a match made in heaven" says Paul Hohlbein, Co-President of BTIS. "Our collaboration of technology is going to revolutionize the industry by transacting end-to-end business in a single experience, opposed to multiple inefficient systems."

A selection of five carriers will be available in 48 states.

BTIS is an industry leader of innovative solutions for small and medium sized commercial insurance products. To learn more about this automation and quoting platform, please contact the experts at BTIS or book a demo.

About BTIS

Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times. Visit my.btisinc.com.

About Kamillio

Kamillio is an award-winning Agency Management System built on a proprietary process automation engine. Kamillio is designed to streamline and automate traditionally manual back-office processes, reducing operating expenses and increasing agency capacity for sales and service. For more information or to obtain an interview with Kamillio, please contact Rob McPherson at rob@insurego.ca.

