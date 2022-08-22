Waterdrop Joins the United Nations Global Compact

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, recently announced that it has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Shen Peng, our Founder,Chairman and CEO, commented,"We are very proud to join the UNGC. As a social enterprise, we have been dedicated to solving social issues and assuming social responsibility, which is the gene that has been there since the company was founded. Becoming a corporate member of UNGC demonstrates our resolve to build itself into a responsible and sustainable enterprise. In the future, we will actively respond to relevant initiatives of UNGC, provide more valuable services through intensive efforts in insurance and healthcare, and promote the sustainable development of healthcare together with partners."

About UN Global Compact

Created in 2000 at the initiative of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 local networks.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

