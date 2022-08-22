Get Connected at Your Senior Center in September

ARLINGTON, Va. , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) is celebrating National Senior Center Month by showcasing how these vital community hubs connect older adults to each other and to valuable services to stay healthy and independent.

The nation's 10,000 senior centers are one of the most widely used services among America's older adults, connecting 1 million individuals each year to programs that improve their health, economic security, engagement, purpose, creativity, mobility, nutrition, and more—all in a social and fun environment. Over the past three years , senior centers also have become integral to health care delivery by providing COVID-19 guidance, vaccine education, and vaccinations to participants.

"Every day, senior centers bring our grandparents, parents, older neighbors, and friends together to build community and share trusted services and information to help all age well," said Dianne Stone , NCOA's Associate Director of Network Development and Engagement. "Research shows that compared with their peers, people who attend senior centers have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction."

The theme for this year's National Senior Center Month is Strengthening Community Connections. Centers across the country will be hosting special events, programs, and celebrations throughout September to raise awareness about the services they offer.

NCOA's National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) sponsors National Senior Center Month every September. NISC is setting the standard for the future of senior centers by promoting research, promising practices, professional development, and advocacy.

"There's never been a better time to come home to your senior center," Stone said. "Come see everything your local center has to offer."

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

