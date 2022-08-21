LovelyWholesale Launches Its LW Basic Garment Collection

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international online shopping e-commerce clothing brand, recently announced the launch of LW Basic garment collection. These basic garments are made to be more durable and environmentally friendly - an important part of LovelyWholesale's response to environmental protection and sustainability. The LW Basic collection will be available online at lovelywholesale.com and its App LovelyWholesale on August 20, 2022. There are more than 700 items for consumers to choose from, including 2 piece sets, bodysuits, shirts, pants, dresses, etc.

Considering that the heat wave swept the world this summer and environmental issues become increasingly frequent and more extreme, Leon Guo, CEO of LW, thinks that the company should have a responsibility to drive the transition to a sustainable economy. The garments of LW Basic collection were made with durability and wearability in mind. The clothes can be washed repeatedly without becoming hard and shrinking, and the style is easy to mix and match in daily outfits. "The number of times people wear an item of clothing can make a big difference to our environment" said by Leon. "That's the reason why we launched this basic collection".

In LovelyWholesale's product line, sexy style and street style garments bring 80% of sales, and the inventory pressure of basic style garments is greater than those of better-selling styled garments. Leon still insists on the decision of launching this basic collection to respond to environmental protection.

"The climate crisis is one of the most urgent and complex challenges of our time. As a fashion retailer, we must do something. The core of the LW Basic collection line is providing the pieces that customers need for every daily life, including shirts, pants, bodysuits, dresses, etc. The average price of all the basic collection pieces is around US$10. They are easy to match and have good durability. We don't advocate excessive waste." Leon said.

In order to avoid simple items that result in boring outfits, the designer of the LW Basic collection gives consumers more choices in color supply. Except the classic colors of black, white and gray, LW basic collection pieces use popular colors of orange, pink and yellow, giving more possibilities to match the basic items.

"LW Basic collection line uses less water and energy than traditional processes, which is not only making this collection ultra-affordable in price, but also embracing our vision of sustainability. These basic items are cut in different lengths, with the color expansion, providing everyone with a style that is both trendy and timeless." Leon said.

