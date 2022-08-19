MILWAUKEE-BASED INDEPENDENT AGENCY HANSON DODGE ENJOYS RED HOT SUMMER

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee-based independent advertising agency Hanson Dodge is enjoying a red hot summer as it makes good on its agency promise to help its people and clients to make the next great leap.

We succeed when our clients succeed. And we succeed when we are successful in attracting and retaining the best talent.

The agency was recently named a Silver Best Small Agency Winner in the Midwest by the advertising publication Ad Age based on its revenue performance, creative effectiveness, new business track record, proficiency in technology and digital media, and agency culture.

The Milwaukee Business Journal named Hanson Dodge a Milwaukee-area "best place to work," citing feedback from its own employees for creating an environment that recognizes personal engagement, teamwork, trust, retention, job satisfaction and the importance of work-life balance and mental wellness.

Clients have rewarded the agency's contributions to its business: KEEN footwear expanded its relationship with Hanson Dodge, awarding it responsibilities for the brand's Outside and Kid's lines. These are in addition to the work the agency is already doing for KEEN Utility. The Grand America Hotels & Resorts chain also expanded its relationship with Hanson Dodge, naming it to handle brand strategy and website work for Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resorts. HD previously did projects for the chain's Grand America and Little America Hotels in Salt Lake City. And Charcuterie Artisans worked with Hanson Dodge to help relaunch and refresh its Del Duca brand of charcuterie products. HD is the creative and media agency for Charcuterie Artisans' other major brand, Creminelli.

Beyond this, the agency also recently launched its first national brand campaign for NOW vitamins and supplements, which is already generating early marketplace success.

At a recent agency gathering, appropriately nicknamed "The Great Unzooming," the leaders of HD brought together all of its 45-person staff for an in-person celebration. Said agency president Stacie Boney, "We succeed when our clients succeed. And we succeed when we are successful in attracting and retaining the best talent. Taken together, that combination gives us the power to change everything. Taken together, that helps us make the next great leap."

