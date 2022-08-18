Tulsa Port of Catoosa - Oklahoma's $300M Economic Engine - Names OmniTRAX Exclusive Rail Partner

New Partnership to Grow Industries, Jobs, and Investment at Critical US Port

DENVER , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX , Inc. , a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has been selected as the exclusive rail partner for the Tulsa Port of Catoosa. One of the largest, most inland ports in the United States, the Tulsa Port of Catoosa provides centralized access for thousands of barges to move millions of tons of freight to and from America's heartland. The long-term rail operator partnership with the City of Tulsa – Rogers County Port Authority, doing business as Tulsa Ports, became effective August 18, 2022.

OmniTRAX has been named exclusive rail operator for Tulsa Ports. The Port of Catoosa, Oklahoma’s $300M economic engine, provides centralized access for thousands of barges to move millions of tons of freight to and from America’s heartland. OmniTRAX owns and manages 24 rail operations and real estate developments throughout the United States and Canada, including rail service to US ports on east, west, and gulf coasts. (PRNewswire)

"The Port of Catoosa provides exceptional access to America's heartland, and we are excited to contribute an unmatched service product and demonstrated record of growth across commodities to continue the port's growth," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "OmniTRAX has the top safety and service record in the industry, which means customers can count on us to keep their commodities, manufacturing, and materials shipments moving."

Through the combined power of rail and real estate, OmniTRAX has developed extensive relationships throughout industrial America. The agreement with Tulsa Ports provides new and existing OmniTRAX customers an efficient, central hub to reach local, Midwest, and Southwest markets. The new Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad (PCIR) expands OmniTRAX's Oklahoma presence from its original Sand Springs commercial development and rail operations. As part of the new port partnership, OmniTRAX will collaborate with state and local officials to attract new park projects that increase economic development within the region.

"Tulsa Ports looks forward to our new partnership with OmniTRAX and the opportunites to jointly grow rail-based tonnage and to bring new commodities and customers to our Port Industrial complex," said David Yarbrough, Port Director. "The Tulsa Port of Catoosa is a critical component of the State of Oklahoma's economic engine, providing barge, rail, and truck transportation options to the region and providing thousands of manufacturing and agriculture-based jobs. We believe that OmniTRAX has the capabilities to enhance and grow our business."

The Tulsa Port of Catoosa is a multi-modal shipping complex and 2,000-acre industrial park managed and operated by the City of Tulsa – Rogers County Port Authority and provides development services through Tulsa's Port of Catoosa Facilities Authority. Since its opening in 1971, over 90 million tons of waterborne freight have passed through the port.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

