JCET Performance Hits Another Record High in 1H 2022, Benefiting From Global Resource Optimization

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights：
- Revenue was RMB 7.46 billion, an increase of 4.9% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.04 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.64 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.4 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.68 billion.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.39, as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q2 2021.
1H 2022 Financial Highlights：
- Revenue was RMB 15.59 billion, an increase of 12.8% year on year, a record high in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 2.68 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.51 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2022 was RMB 1.17 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 1.54 billion, an increase of 16.7% year on year, a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.87, as compared to RMB 0.78 in 1H 2021.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2022. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2022, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.59 billion, an increase of 12.8% year on year, and net profit of RMB 1.54 billion, with an overall solid and positive performance.
In 2022, the global IC market showed local fluctuations, and the demand growth for individual applications slowed down. In the face of these market dynamics, JCET upheld its professional and international management strategies, leveraged its rich technology insights and global resource optimization, and focused on technologies and processes such as advanced packaging and high value-added applications, ensuring steady business operations while maintaining a solid upward development trend.
At the same time, JCET overcame the adverse impact of the recurring local COVID-19 epidemic to ensure stable and orderly production while achieving a series of milestones in innovative technology development and manufacturing expansion.
JCET increased its investment in production and technology development in the field of high-performance packaging and achieved new levels of packaging capabilities for chipsets for smartphones. At the same time, revenue from the automotive electronics and computing electronics markets increased significantly compared to the same period last year, showing that the company is continuing to optimize its product portfolio while focusing on markets of high value-added applications. With the cultivation of differentiated competitiveness, the company is building new momentum for further development. JCET's microelectronics wafer-level micro-system integration high-end manufacturing project officially started construction in July, which is an example of JCET's steady advancement of its business strategy in advanced packaging technology and high-end manufacturing. This will greatly enhance JCET's innovation and manufacturing capability to better meet the needs of global customers and to build up the future growth of the company.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "Due to the superimposed impact of the domestic epidemic and the fluctuation of the global economic situation, the overheated semiconductor IC market is likely to enter a downward cycle, especially the decline of the domestic cell phone market and consumer market. This will put certain pressure on the capacity efficiency of the company's domestic plants, and the orders from relevant markets are not optimistic. The company will continue to promote lean production and optimization of our product portfolio, and continue to actively invest in technology development and advanced production capacity in the field of high-performance packaging and testing to lay a solid foundation for future stable development."
For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2022 Report.
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Jun 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
2,356
2,761
Trading financial assets
3,440
2,670
Derivative financial assets
0
5
Accounts receivable
3,695
4,271
Receivables financing
66
28
Prepayments
145
183
Other receivables
62
77
Inventories
3,771
3,193
Assets classified as held for sale
0
99
Other current assets
128
130
Total current assets
13,663
13,417
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
37
38
Long-term equity investments
762
770
Other equity investments
441
418
Investment properties
91
93
Fixed assets
18,485
18,424
Construction in progress
961
661
Right-of-use assets
592
622
Intangible assets
485
447
Goodwill
2,130
2,023
Deferred tax assets
183
185
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
24,168
23,682
Total assets
37,831
37,099
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Jun 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
1,673
2,193
Derivative financial liabilities
16
2
Notes payable
215
579
Accounts payable
5,288
5,298
Contract liabilities
357
458
Employee benefits payable
929
1,062
Taxes and surcharges payable
180
235
Other payables
757
414
Liabilities classified as held for sale
0
45
Current portion of long-term liabilities
1,068
1,052
Other current liabilities
4
3
Total current liabilities
10,487
11,341
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
3,767
3,751
Lease liabilities
540
568
Long-term employee benefits payable
7
20
Deferred income
358
337
Deferred tax liabilities
95
82
Total non-current liabilities
4,767
4,758
Total liabilities
15,254
16,099
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,780
1,780
Capital reserves
14,996
14,984
Accumulated other comprehensive income
105
(281)
Surplus reserves
174
174
Unappropriated profit
5,522
4,334
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
22,577
20,991
Minority shareholders
0
9
Total equity
22,577
21,000
Total liabilities and equity
37,831
37,099
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Revenue
7,455
7,106
15,594
13,818
Less: Cost of sales
6,107
5,793
12,706
11,430
Taxes and surcharges
27
22
43
42
Selling expenses
48
47
97
97
Administrative expenses
236
237
494
467
Research and development expenses
315
291
638
548
Finance expenses
(8)
61
15
157
Including: Interest expenses
49
90
92
200
Interest income
9
15
16
20
Add: Other income
26
56
83
97
Investment income / (loss)
28
286
40
284
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
(2)
285
(7)
283
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
0
(1)
0
(3)
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
(17)
0
(14)
0
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
2
(4)
(5)
0
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(65)
11
(64)
(17)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
9
9
23
15
Operating profit / (loss)
713
1,012
1,664
1,453
Add: Non-operating income
1
5
6
6
Less: Non-operating expenses
1
1
1
3
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
713
1,016
1,669
1,456
Less: Income tax expenses
31
80
126
133
Net profit / (loss)
682
936
1,543
1,323
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
682
936
1,543
1,323
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
682
936
1,543
1,322
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
0
1
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
5,196
1,904
4,335
1,518
Less: Cash dividends payable
356
89
356
89
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
5,522
2,751
5,522
2,751
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
419
(148)
386
(101)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
419
(148)
386
(101)
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
0
0
0
1
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
0
0
0
1
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
419
(148)
386
(102)
Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(7)
(20)
(7)
(20)
Cash flow hedge reserve
(13)
5
(18)
(5)
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
439
(133)
411
(77)
Total comprehensive income
1,101
788
1,929
1,222
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
1,101
788
1,929
1,221
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
0
1
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.39
0.54
0.87
0.78
Diluted earnings per share
0.39
0.54
0.87
0.78
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
8,184
7,346
16,999
14,785
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
32
76
147
233
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
62
62
132
113
Total cash inflows from operating activities
8,278
7,484
17,278
15,131
Cash payments for goods and services
5,766
4,347
11,612
9,420
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,060
1,142
2,309
2,270
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
314
249
501
379
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
93
69
171
181
Total cash outflows from operating activities
7,233
5,807
14,593
12,250
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,045
1,677
2,685
2,881
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
4,160
396
5,160
396
Cash receipts from investment income
32
0
38
0
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
8
132
34
168
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
(1)
0
27
0
Total cash inflows from investing activities
4,199
528
5,259
564
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
651
1,051
1,550
1,648
Cash payments for investments
4,310
1,955
5,960
1,955
Total cash outflows from investing activities
4,961
3,006
7,510
3,603
Net cash flows from investing activities
(762)
(2,478)
(2,251)
(3,039)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash proceeds from investments by others
0
4,966
0
4,966
Cash receipts from borrowings
985
737
1,515
2,360
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
0
0
0
347
Total cash inflows from financing activities
985
5,703
1,515
7,673
Cash repayments for debts
988
2,867
1,734
5,529
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
49
71
90
205
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
446
452
589
559
Total cash outflows from financing activities
1,483
3,390
2,413
6,293
Net cash flows from financing activities
(498)
2,313
(898)
1,380
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
59
(15)
57
(8)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(156)
1,497
(407)
1,214
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,512
1,884
2,763
2,167
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,356
3,381
2,356
3,381
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE JCET Group