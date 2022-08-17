Nuvo Group and Sheba Medical Center's "Sheba BEYOND" Complete First Phase of Collaboration to Create a Virtual Obstetric Solution & Catalyze Research to Advance the Standard of Pregnancy Care

Early-stage collaboration includes the evaluation of a new virtual care regimen for managing gestational diabetes and the use of AI to develop personalized care pathways and predictive analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—the creators of INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-approved remote pregnancy monitoring platform—announced today that it has completed the first phase of its collaboration agreement with Israel's Sheba Medical Center's "Sheba BEYOND", one of the Top Ten medical centers in the world (NEWSWEEK) and a global leader in biotechnological innovation.

The first phase of the partnership consisted of a groundbreaking pilot program around gestational diabetes management, in which medically necessary non-stress tests (NSTs) were shifted to home-based, remote monitoring using INVU™ rather than conducting traditional monitoring in a medical facility. Participating physicians prescribed INVU to expectant mothers, who wore the sensor band from home during virtual visits. During these virtual visits anchored by the hospital's Sheba BEYOND, virtual hospital platform, a live reading allowed the expectant mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU app, while the provider received more detailed fetal and maternal surveillance that OB/GYNs are accustomed to receiving during in-office visits.

To provide a comprehensive virtualized care regimen, the pilot program also included the use of several other telemedicine solutions alongside INVU, including a remote ultrasound device, glucose monitoring, and home urinalysis kit. In addition to offering a safe and proven regimen for managing gestational diabetes, the program aimed to help patients and providers save time and ultimately improve the overall care experience.

For the next phase of the partnership, Nuvo and Sheba intend to work together to integrate the INVU platform into the hospital's standard of care protocols. They also plan to utilize data collected from the pilot program to develop new AI tools with the goals of advancing pregnancy care management, improving outcomes, and lowering costs.

"Our long term goal is to provide pregnant women with the best possible maternal-fetal surveillance wherever they are – in our clinics, at the comfort of their home or during their work day," said Dr. Avi Tsur, high-risk pregnancy expert and director of Sheba's Women's Health Innovation Center and Sheba BEYOND's Obstetrics & Gynecology Beyond tele-health platform. "The INVU fetal monitoring solution has the potential to be a catalyst of transformative care in an area of medicine that has been lagging in innovation and new approaches for decades. I hope this pilot is only the beginning."

Dr. Galia Barkai, Director of Sheba BEYOND added, "Sheba Beyond is constantly adopting cutting-edge technologies, which are enabling patients to receive the best care in the comfort of their homes. This collaboration is yet another step towards our goal to bring high level, hospital care, to everyone, everywhere."

"It is an honor to collaborate with a leading medical center like Sheba to bring Nuvo's INVU technology to expectant mothers in Israel," said Kelly Londy, CEO of Nuvo Group. "The INVU platform is particularly beneficial for high-risk pregnancies that would otherwise require frequent in-office visits, which we know can become burdensome on all sides. We look forward to the next phase of our partnership as we continue to work with Sheba to help deliver safe and reliable remote care to even more patients."

"Sheba aspires to be the institution that comes to mind when thinking about transformative healthcare," Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, chief transformation officer and chief innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center maintained. "We do this by staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest and greatest advancements, as we know that transformation via innovation is the fastest path to material change. We're excited about what this partnership with Nuvo can mean for the future of pregnancy care."

About Nuvo Group

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo") is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center, as well as a center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the heart of Israel. Sheba BEYOND is the medical center's innovative virtual hospital, which offers a myriad of technological solutions for advanced patient care. For more information, visit: eng.sheba.co.il

